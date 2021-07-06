Gov. Cuomo announces state’s plan for in-home vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 73% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, but the next step in getting to those who haven’t received a shot is on the way.

Part of NY's vaccine distribution is ensuring no New Yorker is left behind.



If you are unable to travel to get the COVID-19 vaccine, NY has in-home vaccination assistance.



Learn more and get vaccinated:https://t.co/7Elxzb5OtP — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced a plan for those unable to travel to vaccination sites to receive their vaccine from the comfort of their own home.

Chemung County holding four COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

New York State, in partnership with counties, established local points of contact to expand access to vaccines through an in-home vaccination program for those who are homebound due to physical limitations, cognitive impairment, other chronic conditions, a lack of transportation, and/or visual impairments, and who do not have access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider.

If interested in receiving an in-home vaccination, you can contact your county’s department: