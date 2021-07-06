Gov. Cuomo announces state’s plan for in-home vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 73% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, but the next step in getting to those who haven’t received a shot is on the way.
Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced a plan for those unable to travel to vaccination sites to receive their vaccine from the comfort of their own home.
Chemung County holding four COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week
New York State, in partnership with counties, established local points of contact to expand access to vaccines through an in-home vaccination program for those who are homebound due to physical limitations, cognitive impairment, other chronic conditions, a lack of transportation, and/or visual impairments, and who do not have access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider.
If interested in receiving an in-home vaccination, you can contact your county’s department:
- Broome County: (607) 778-6133; Ofa@broomecounty.us; 8:00am-4:00pm
- Chemung County: (607) 737-5530; www.chemungcountyny.gov/; 8:00am-4:30pm
- Schuyler County: (607) 535-7108; ofa@co.schuyler.ny.us; 9:00am-5:00p (M-TH) 8:00a-4:00pm (F)
- Steuben County: (607) 664-2298 ext. 4709, mobilevaccine@steubencountyny.gov; 8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)
- Tioga County: (607) 687-8632; covidvax@tiogacountyny.gov; 8:00am-5:00pm
- Tompkins County: 211; covid19vaccines@tompkins-co.org; 8:30am-5:00pm