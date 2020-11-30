Gov. Cuomo calls for schools to stay open when possible

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo continues his call for schools to stay open during the pandemic.

The Governor says new facts and information from experts, say grades kindergarten through eighth grade should be kept open whenever possible.

In a phone conference today, he said data shows the positivity rates inside the classroom is much lower than in the surrounding community.

Cuomo says it’s safer for teachers and students to be in the classroom.

“If the kid isn’t in school, then the kid is at home, which is a place where we’re seeing spread, or the child is out in the playground where you have the community infection rate. Andrew Cuomo, Governor, New York State

Governor Cuomo also announced he plans to release a detailed winter plan for dealing with coronavirus, sometime this week.