Gov. Cuomo expands indoor dining to 75 percent capacity

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, customers have lunch at an outside table as a table inside sits empty at Serafina Ludlow restaurant in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in the city on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb. Starting Monday, Dec. 14, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WETM) – New York State is allowing 75 percent capacity at restaurants that have been operating at 50 percent capacity. Starting March 19 local restaurants in the Southern Tier can make this change. The data has shown that restaurants can operate safely and in accordance with strict health protocols at 75 percent capacity. New York City restaurant capacity will remain at 35 percent capacity.

“Our fight in the war against COVID-19 continues, but we are encouraged by the decrease in infection and hospitalization rates and the rise in vaccinations,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we expand our vaccine distribution and celebrate the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we have never been closer to defeating this beast once and for all. It is critical that New Yorkers not succumb to COVID fatigue and remain vigilant. Until the day the war is won, we all need to continue the practices we know work – washing hands, social distancing and masking up. The numbers are a reflection of our actions and when we work together, we will see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 227,768
  • Total Positive – 6,789
  • Percent Positive – 2.98%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,789 (-165)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -470
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 526
  • Hospital Counties – 52
  • Number ICU – 999 (-13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 682 (-12)
  • Total Discharges – 150,100 (+619)
  • Deaths – 59
  • Total Deaths – 39,029

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1060.01%35%
Central New York490.01%33%
Finger Lakes1650.01%41%
Long Island8140.03%34%
Mid-Hudson4720.02%43%
Mohawk Valley730.02%40%
New York City2,8260.03%31%
North Country450.01%59%
Southern Tier800.01%51%
Western New York1590.01%36%
Statewide4,7890.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24319219%
Central New York26217134%
Finger Lakes39725136%
Long Island85065124%
Mid-Hudson68439641%
Mohawk Valley976530%
New York City2,6152,02823%
North Country532457%
Southern Tier1265451%
Western New York54530341%
Statewide5,8724,13529%

Yesterday, 227,768 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.98 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.92%1.96%1.94%
Central New York0.92%0.91%0.90%
Finger Lakes1.83%1.80%1.71%
Long Island4.21%4.19%4.30%
Mid-Hudson4.15%4.19%4.23%
Mohawk Valley1.65%1.60%1.52%
New York City3.94%3.94%4.01%
North Country2.61%2.62%2.55%
Southern Tier0.73%0.75%0.74%
Western New York1.98%1.94%1.99%
Statewide3.16%3.15%3.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx5.27%5.11%4.86%
Brooklyn4.46%4.25%4.14%
Manhattan2.71%2.73%2.65%
Queens4.46%4.23%4.21%
Staten Island4.72%4.62%4.48%

Of the 1,681,169 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,23959
Allegany2,9306
Broome15,46177
Cattaraugus4,49910
Cayuga5,43810
Chautauqua7,44318
Chemung6,4811
Chenango2,50215
Clinton3,78827
Columbia3,45613
Cortland3,24110
Delaware1,59017
Dutchess23,006106
Erie66,818214
Essex1,3641
Franklin2,17616
Fulton3,44016
Genesee4,48310
Greene2,7099
Hamilton2861
Herkimer4,6098
Jefferson4,91019
Lewis2,1037
Livingston3,61112
Madison3,8963
Monroe53,391117
Montgomery3,25915
Nassau152,646676
Niagara15,55446
NYC738,9013,507
Oneida19,92832
Onondaga32,79865
Ontario5,91416
Orange38,194165
Orleans2,4775
Oswego6,11913
Otsego2,48616
Putnam8,56526
Rensselaer9,23328
Rockland39,673127
Saratoga12,24555
Schenectady11,03929
Schoharie1,2518
Schuyler8731
Seneca1,6557
St. Lawrence5,70112
Steuben5,5843
Suffolk166,497618
Sullivan4,89128
Tioga2,86410
Tompkins3,52314
Ulster10,33152
Warren2,9136
Washington2,4069
Wayne4,54012
Westchester110,330379
Wyoming2,8856
Yates1,0241

Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State — the lowest one-day death total since December 6, 2020 — bringing the total to 39,029. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx4
Chautauqua1
Erie2
Genesee1
Kings8
Manhattan9
Monroe1
Nassau5
Niagara1
Orange2
Queens7
Richmond4
Saratoga1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk5
Ulster1
Westchester3

