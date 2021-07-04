Gov. Cuomo provides Independence Day coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers are making critical progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we need to continue getting shots in arms to defeat this beast for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re offering exciting incentives for those who haven’t yet received the shot and continue to make doses available at sites across the state. Today is the day to get your shot—getting vaccinated helps your family, friends and community, so don’t delay.”


Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 67,237
  • Total Positive – 421
  • Percent Positive – 0.63%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.54%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 342 (+2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 59
  • Patients in ICU – 85 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 39 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 185,082 (+66)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 42,984
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 21,319,106
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 31,405
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 297,519
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 64.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 53.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 60.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 54.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, July 1, 2021Friday, July 2, 2021Saturday, July 3, 2021
Capital Region0.31%0.34%0.34%
Central New York0.62%0.68%0.66%
Finger Lakes0.51%0.55%0.63%
Long Island0.43%0.46%0.50%
Mid-Hudson0.41%0.39%0.41%
Mohawk Valley0.53%0.56%0.55%
New York City0.52%0.55%0.59%
North Country0.93%0.83%0.77%
Southern Tier0.34%0.29%0.28%
Western New York0.40%0.43%0.45%
Statewide0.48%0.51%0.54%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, July 1, 2021Friday, July 2, 2021Saturday, July 3, 2021
Bronx0.46%0.47%0.51%
Kings0.49%0.53%0.55%
New York0.42%0.42%0.48%
Queens0.51%0.55%0.58%
Richmond1.20%1.28%1.36%

Saturday, 421 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,099,308. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7392
Allegany3,5620
Broome18,6601
Cattaraugus5,7280
Cayuga6,3540
Chautauqua8,9661
Chemung7,7841
Chenango3,5160
Clinton4,8550
Columbia4,0820
Cortland3,9350
Delaware2,3950
Dutchess29,5222
Erie89,71713
Essex1,5970
Franklin2,5640
Fulton4,4320
Genesee5,4420
Greene3,4060
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2091
Jefferson6,1852
Lewis2,8260
Livingston4,5400
Madison4,5711
Monroe69,22216
Montgomery4,2591
Nassau184,12238
Niagara20,0723
NYC941,103260
Oneida22,6712
Onondaga39,08410
Ontario7,4142
Orange48,4397
Orleans3,1250
Oswego7,6400
Otsego3,4711
Putnam10,6320
Rensselaer11,2520
Rockland47,0815
Saratoga15,4172
Schenectady13,2190
Schoharie1,7050
Schuyler1,0820
Seneca2,0132
St. Lawrence6,6720
Steuben6,9731
Suffolk201,55525
Sullivan6,6993
Tioga3,8431
Tompkins4,3610
Ulster13,9331
Warren3,6800
Washington3,1670
Wayne5,7981
Westchester129,92715
Wyoming3,5941
Yates1,1800

Saturday, four New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,984. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Manhattan1
Queens1
Suffolk2

Saturday, 15,031 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,235 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region669861480623684571
Central New York530803272497073442
Finger Lakes680130431641201702
Long Island1528145255213902982650
Mid-Hudson1232309132211162281545
Mohawk Valley262322171245399258
New York City53730338872487250910815
North Country246303116225115137
Southern Tier347844216325165273
Western New York736483599677609842
Statewide11607233150311061428118235

