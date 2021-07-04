Gov. Cuomo provides Independence Day coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“New Yorkers are making critical progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we need to continue getting shots in arms to defeat this beast for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re offering exciting incentives for those who haven’t yet received the shot and continue to make doses available at sites across the state. Today is the day to get your shot—getting vaccinated helps your family, friends and community, so don’t delay.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 67,237
- Total Positive – 421
- Percent Positive – 0.63%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.54%
- Patient Hospitalization – 342 (+2)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 59
- Patients in ICU – 85 (+6)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 39 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 185,082 (+66)
- Deaths – 4
- Total Deaths – 42,984
- Total vaccine doses administered – 21,319,106
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 31,405
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 297,519
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 64.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 53.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 60.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 54.5%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, July 1, 2021
|Friday, July 2, 2021
|Saturday, July 3, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.31%
|0.34%
|0.34%
|Central New York
|0.62%
|0.68%
|0.66%
|Finger Lakes
|0.51%
|0.55%
|0.63%
|Long Island
|0.43%
|0.46%
|0.50%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.41%
|0.39%
|0.41%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.53%
|0.56%
|0.55%
|New York City
|0.52%
|0.55%
|0.59%
|North Country
|0.93%
|0.83%
|0.77%
|Southern Tier
|0.34%
|0.29%
|0.28%
|Western New York
|0.40%
|0.43%
|0.45%
|Statewide
|0.48%
|0.51%
|0.54%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, July 1, 2021
|Friday, July 2, 2021
|Saturday, July 3, 2021
|Bronx
|0.46%
|0.47%
|0.51%
|Kings
|0.49%
|0.53%
|0.55%
|New York
|0.42%
|0.42%
|0.48%
|Queens
|0.51%
|0.55%
|0.58%
|Richmond
|1.20%
|1.28%
|1.36%
Saturday, 421 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,099,308. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,739
|2
|Allegany
|3,562
|0
|Broome
|18,660
|1
|Cattaraugus
|5,728
|0
|Cayuga
|6,354
|0
|Chautauqua
|8,966
|1
|Chemung
|7,784
|1
|Chenango
|3,516
|0
|Clinton
|4,855
|0
|Columbia
|4,082
|0
|Cortland
|3,935
|0
|Delaware
|2,395
|0
|Dutchess
|29,522
|2
|Erie
|89,717
|13
|Essex
|1,597
|0
|Franklin
|2,564
|0
|Fulton
|4,432
|0
|Genesee
|5,442
|0
|Greene
|3,406
|0
|Hamilton
|316
|0
|Herkimer
|5,209
|1
|Jefferson
|6,185
|2
|Lewis
|2,826
|0
|Livingston
|4,540
|0
|Madison
|4,571
|1
|Monroe
|69,222
|16
|Montgomery
|4,259
|1
|Nassau
|184,122
|38
|Niagara
|20,072
|3
|NYC
|941,103
|260
|Oneida
|22,671
|2
|Onondaga
|39,084
|10
|Ontario
|7,414
|2
|Orange
|48,439
|7
|Orleans
|3,125
|0
|Oswego
|7,640
|0
|Otsego
|3,471
|1
|Putnam
|10,632
|0
|Rensselaer
|11,252
|0
|Rockland
|47,081
|5
|Saratoga
|15,417
|2
|Schenectady
|13,219
|0
|Schoharie
|1,705
|0
|Schuyler
|1,082
|0
|Seneca
|2,013
|2
|St. Lawrence
|6,672
|0
|Steuben
|6,973
|1
|Suffolk
|201,555
|25
|Sullivan
|6,699
|3
|Tioga
|3,843
|1
|Tompkins
|4,361
|0
|Ulster
|13,933
|1
|Warren
|3,680
|0
|Washington
|3,167
|0
|Wayne
|5,798
|1
|Westchester
|129,927
|15
|Wyoming
|3,594
|1
|Yates
|1,180
|0
Saturday, four New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,984. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Manhattan
|1
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|2
Saturday, 15,031 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,235 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|669861
|480
|623684
|571
|Central New York
|530803
|272
|497073
|442
|Finger Lakes
|680130
|431
|641201
|702
|Long Island
|1528145
|2552
|1390298
|2650
|Mid-Hudson
|1232309
|1322
|1116228
|1545
|Mohawk Valley
|262322
|171
|245399
|258
|New York City
|5373033
|8872
|4872509
|10815
|North Country
|246303
|116
|225115
|137
|Southern Tier
|347844
|216
|325165
|273
|Western New York
|736483
|599
|677609
|842
|Statewide
|11607233
|15031
|10614281
|18235