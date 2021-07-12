Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 throughout the state, and it’s critical to remember that getting shots in arms is the key to our ultimate success,” Governor Cuomo said. “I urge all New Yorkers who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so today at any one of the open sites across the state. Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine and done their part to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe—everyone who’s able should do the same.”

Monday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 51,890

Total Positive – 573

Percent Positive – 1.10%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.88%

Patient Hospitalization – 348 (+9)

Patients Newly Admitted – 46

Patients in ICU – 78 (+4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 36 (+2)

Total Discharges – 185,462 (+48)

Deaths – 1

Total Deaths – 43,011

Total vaccine doses administered – 21,577,298

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 20,895

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 244,967

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 70.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 55.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, July 9, 2021 Saturday, July 10, 2021 Sunday, July 11, 2021 Capital Region 0.44% 0.53% 0.73% Central New York 0.70% 0.71% 0.75% Finger Lakes 0.80% 0.79% 0.80% Long Island 0.85% 0.92% 0.96% Mid-Hudson 0.64% 0.73% 0.76% Mohawk Valley 0.63% 0.64% 0.63% New York City 0.85% 0.91% 0.95% North Country 0.41% 0.53% 0.56% Southern Tier 0.47% 0.52% 0.44% Western New York 0.59% 0.57% 0.57% Statewide 0.79% 0.84% 0.88%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, July 9, 2021 Saturday, July 10, 2021 Sunday, July 11, 2021 Bronx 0.77% 0.83% 0.88% Kings 0.88% 0.94% 1.00% New York 0.74% 0.77% 0.80% Queens 0.84% 0.92% 0.94% Richmond 1.41% 1.42% 1.47%

Sunday, 573 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,103,804. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,767 9 Allegany 3,563 0 Broome 18,682 1 Cattaraugus 5,730 0 Cayuga 6,362 0 Chautauqua 8,971 0 Chemung 7,799 2 Chenango 3,519 0 Clinton 4,858 0 Columbia 4,085 0 Cortland 3,936 0 Delaware 2,398 1 Dutchess 29,565 10 Erie 89,806 11 Essex 1,599 1 Franklin 2,566 0 Fulton 4,437 0 Genesee 5,448 3 Greene 3,414 2 Hamilton 316 0 Herkimer 5,219 1 Jefferson 6,197 2 Lewis 2,828 1 Livingston 4,543 0 Madison 4,577 3 Monroe 69,325 10 Montgomery 4,261 0 Nassau 184,514 42 Niagara 20,088 3 NYC 943,886 350 Oneida 22,693 3 Onondaga 39,148 9 Ontario 7,431 4 Orange 48,518 1 Orleans 3,130 1 Oswego 7,648 3 Otsego 3,474 0 Putnam 10,640 2 Rensselaer 11,271 7 Rockland 47,156 5 Saratoga 15,433 1 Schenectady 13,226 4 Schoharie 1,710 0 Schuyler 1,082 0 Seneca 2,016 0 St. Lawrence 6,683 1 Steuben 6,982 0 Suffolk 201,850 41 Sullivan 6,710 1 Tioga 3,845 0 Tompkins 4,369 1 Ulster 13,967 1 Warren 3,691 3 Washington 3,170 0 Wayne 5,805 0 Westchester 130,114 33 Wyoming 3,603 0 Yates 1,180 0

Sunday, one New Yorker died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,011. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Queens 1

Sunday, 10,763 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,264 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: