Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“The Delta variant spreads quickly and those who are vaccinated are less likely to catch it and less likely to be hospitalized if they do. We’ve seen this movie before, but this time we have the key to preventing another mutation – the vaccine,” Governor Cuomo said. “Almost all new cases of COVID arising are the Delta variant. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Get your vaccination as soon as possible.”
 
Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

·         Test Results Reported – 72,514
·         Total Positive – 2,143
·         Percent Positive – 2.96%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.53%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 788 (+50)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 122
·         Patients in ICU – 162 (+10)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 56 (+4)
·         Total Discharges – 186,983 (+88)
·         Deaths – 4
·         Total Deaths – 43,093
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 22,324,811
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,127
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 269,165
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.6%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.0%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.5%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.7%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.8%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.8%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 63.2%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, July 30, 2021Saturday, July 31, 2021Sunday, August 1, 2021
Capital Region3.31%3.50%3.57%
Central New York2.70%2.68%2.83%
Finger Lakes2.57%2.50%2.50%
Long Island2.86%2.92%3.03%
Mid-Hudson2.13%2.28%2.34%
Mohawk Valley2.21%2.53%2.57%
New York City2.25%2.30%2.36%
North Country1.94%1.92%1.98%
Southern Tier2.01%2.03%2.13%
Western New York3.09%3.17%3.19%
Statewide2.40%2.46%2.53%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, July 30, 2021Saturday, July 31, 2021Sunday, August 1, 2021
Bronx2.26%2.31%2.41%
Kings2.35%2.41%2.45%
New York1.93%1.97%1.98%
Queens2.17%2.21%2.31%
Richmond3.15%3.25%3.37%

Sunday, 2,143 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,138,286. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,10722
Allegany3,5820
Broome18,82713
Cattaraugus5,8043
Cayuga6,4304
Chautauqua9,0151
Chemung7,8512
Chenango3,5703
Clinton4,8883
Columbia4,1462
Cortland3,9795
Delaware2,4351
Dutchess29,94228
Erie90,82037
Essex1,6364
Franklin2,5792
Fulton4,4714
Genesee5,4601
Greene3,4720
Hamilton3180
Herkimer5,2663
Jefferson6,2756
Lewis2,8460
Livingston4,5681
Madison4,6131
Monroe70,07139
Montgomery4,3076
Nassau187,735220
Niagara20,2999
NYC963,3071,202
Oneida22,8617
Onondaga39,60323
Ontario7,5326
Orange49,14035
Orleans3,1440
Oswego7,7255
Otsego3,5102
Putnam10,7779
Rensselaer11,47411
Rockland47,55318
Saratoga15,81024
Schenectady13,41111
Schoharie1,7431
Schuyler1,0900
Seneca2,0423
St. Lawrence6,7582
Steuben7,0242
Suffolk204,787223
Sullivan6,8008
Tioga3,8782
Tompkins4,4656
Ulster14,16416
Warren3,7722
Washington3,2152
Wayne5,8662
Westchester131,71098
Wyoming3,6313
Yates1,1820

Sunday, four New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,093. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Kings3
Manhattan1

Sunday, 18,619 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,815 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region690,400578642,865362
Central New York544,559352511,766223
Finger Lakes700,396569661,701396
Long Island1,614,0492,8421,464,0001,702
Mid-Hudson1,290,0761,4161,165,249816
Mohawk Valley270,322254252,694133
New York City5,669,47411,4655,150,7647,340
North Country252,285135231,03769
Southern Tier359,772253336,669163
Western New York763,893755709,598611
Statewide12,155,22618,61911,126,34311,815

