Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“New Yorkers fought long and hard and sacrificed a lot to get to where we are today – where we are not just surviving but living life,” Governor Cuomo said. “But our fight is not over, and we know this because the Delta variant continues to infect more and more people, particularly those who are still unvaccinated. We cannot risk throwing away all of our hard-won progress, so I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it right away and help protect themselves, their neighbors and their loved ones.”



Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 119,566

· Total Positive – 3,050

· Percent Positive – 2.55%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.40%

· Patient Hospitalization – 699 (+42)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 135

· Patients in ICU – 136 (+2)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (-4)

· Total Discharges – 186,790 (+95)

· Deaths – 5

· Total Deaths – 43,079

· Total vaccine doses administered – 22,254,804

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,284

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 256,193

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Thursday, July 29, 2021 Friday, July 30, 2021 Capital Region 3.14% 3.21% 3.31% Central New York 2.10% 2.35% 2.70% Finger Lakes 2.21% 2.34% 2.57% Long Island 2.58% 2.73% 2.86% Mid-Hudson 1.89% 2.03% 2.13% Mohawk Valley 1.58% 1.80% 2.21% New York City 2.07% 2.16% 2.25% North Country 1.82% 1.77% 1.94% Southern Tier 1.70% 1.88% 2.01% Western New York 2.59% 2.82% 3.09% Statewide 2.17% 2.28% 2.40%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Thursday, July 29, 2021 Friday, July 30, 2021 Bronx 1.99% 2.13% 2.26% Kings 2.19% 2.26% 2.35% New York 1.87% 1.93% 1.93% Queens 1.93% 2.05% 2.17% Richmond 2.98% 3.04% 3.15%

Friday, 3,050 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,133,627. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,059 32 Allegany 3,580 1 Broome 18,800 11 Cattaraugus 5,791 10 Cayuga 6,421 1 Chautauqua 9,010 2 Chemung 7,845 5 Chenango 3,562 9 Clinton 4,883 5 Columbia 4,139 9 Cortland 3,973 5 Delaware 2,432 1 Dutchess 29,870 23 Erie 90,689 91 Essex 1,632 3 Franklin 2,577 2 Fulton 4,464 3 Genesee 5,457 1 Greene 3,470 2 Hamilton 318 0 Herkimer 5,261 6 Jefferson 6,262 7 Lewis 2,841 4 Livingston 4,559 2 Madison 4,610 4 Monroe 69,970 74 Montgomery 4,297 6 Nassau 187,302 251 Niagara 20,266 23 NYC 960,843 1,682 Oneida 22,828 15 Onondaga 39,537 64 Ontario 7,515 7 Orange 49,040 52 Orleans 3,144 1 Oswego 7,715 11 Otsego 3,502 5 Putnam 10,751 14 Rensselaer 11,439 17 Rockland 47,509 44 Saratoga 15,767 38 Schenectady 13,383 22 Schoharie 1,736 3 Schuyler 1,090 0 Seneca 2,039 6 St. Lawrence 6,753 3 Steuben 7,016 3 Suffolk 204,334 251 Sullivan 6,779 10 Tioga 3,876 5 Tompkins 4,452 11 Ulster 14,131 20 Warren 3,764 3 Washington 3,206 3 Wayne 5,853 5 Westchester 131,475 156 Wyoming 3,628 6 Yates 1,182 0

Friday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,079. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Queens 3 Suffolk 2

Friday, 25,843 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,376 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: