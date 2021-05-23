Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.77% Saturday, the lowest since August 29, 2020.
“New Yorkers are fighting COVID-19 on all fronts across this great state, and as more people get vaccinated, our numbers continue to come down,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, and we’ve relaxed many restrictions that were put into place to protect the public health and adopted new CDC guidelines. Continuing to successfully get more New Yorkers vaccinated is going to make or break the state’s COVID-19 response, and we need everyone who has not yet taken the shot to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 138,927
- Total Positive – 1,073
- Percent Positive – 0.77%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.92%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,335 (-26)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -248
- Patients Newly Admitted – 174
- Number ICU – 315 (-11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 194 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 181,091 (179)
- Deaths – 12
- Total Deaths – 42,594
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|51
|0.00%
|59%
|Central New York
|49
|0.01%
|62%
|Finger Lakes
|170
|0.01%
|65%
|Long Island
|179
|0.01%
|65%
|Mid-Hudson
|117
|0.01%
|70%
|Mohawk Valley
|33
|0.01%
|66%
|New York City
|536
|0.01%
|63%
|North Country
|17
|0.00%
|75%
|Southern Tier
|44
|0.01%
|73%
|Western New York
|139
|0.01%
|63%
|Statewide
|1335
|0.01%
|65%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|232
|194
|16%
|Central New York
|225
|183
|19%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|237
|40%
|Long Island
|844
|558
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|645
|367
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|77
|21%
|New York City
|2,482
|1826
|26%
|North Country
|55
|27
|51%
|Southern Tier
|115
|63
|45%
|Western New York
|545
|338
|38%
|Statewide
|5,637
|3870
|31%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.13%
|1.10%
|1.08%
|Central New York
|1.51%
|1.54%
|1.55%
|Finger Lakes
|2.46%
|2.44%
|2.38%
|Long Island
|0.84%
|0.79%
|0.76%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.89%
|0.84%
|0.84%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.00%
|0.99%
|0.91%
|New York City
|0.78%
|0.75%
|0.71%
|North Country
|1.72%
|1.46%
|1.47%
|Southern Tier
|0.63%
|0.63%
|0.62%
|Western New York
|1.65%
|1.59%
|1.53%
|Statewide
|0.99%
|0.95%
|0.92%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|0.79%
|0.77%
|0.73%
|Brooklyn
|0.88%
|0.85%
|0.85%
|Manhattan
|0.49%
|0.47%
|0.44%
|Queens
|0.85%
|0.80%
|0.75%
|Staten Island
|1.03%
|0.93%
|0.84%
Of the 2,078,417 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,549
|18
|Allegany
|3,503
|5
|Broome
|18,482
|19
|Cattaraugus
|5,668
|0
|Cayuga
|6,275
|7
|Chautauqua
|8,865
|4
|Chemung
|7,633
|8
|Chenango
|3,455
|4
|Clinton
|4,821
|3
|Columbia
|4,037
|0
|Cortland
|3,831
|7
|Delaware
|2,345
|1
|Dutchess
|29,320
|19
|Erie
|88,925
|40
|Essex
|1,586
|0
|Franklin
|2,530
|2
|Fulton
|4,371
|1
|Genesee
|5,404
|3
|Greene
|3,383
|1
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,141
|2
|Jefferson
|6,027
|12
|Lewis
|2,760
|2
|Livingston
|4,462
|4
|Madison
|4,513
|7
|Monroe
|67,781
|109
|Montgomery
|4,231
|3
|Nassau
|182,859
|49
|Niagara
|19,881
|25
|NYC
|931,380
|439
|Oneida
|22,376
|9
|Onondaga
|38,418
|38
|Ontario
|7,360
|5
|Orange
|48,033
|18
|Orleans
|3,090
|4
|Oswego
|7,530
|12
|Otsego
|3,422
|3
|Putnam
|10,560
|2
|Rensselaer
|11,164
|3
|Rockland
|46,777
|9
|Saratoga
|15,226
|13
|Schenectady
|13,085
|5
|Schoharie
|1,680
|0
|Schuyler
|1,045
|3
|Seneca
|1,994
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,577
|6
|Steuben
|6,857
|9
|Suffolk
|200,058
|67
|Sullivan
|6,600
|8
|Tioga
|3,757
|0
|Tompkins
|4,299
|5
|Ulster
|13,838
|13
|Warren
|3,614
|2
|Washington
|3,115
|3
|Wayne
|5,723
|5
|Westchester
|129,161
|30
|Wyoming
|3,555
|7
|Yates
|1,172
|0
Sunday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,594. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|2
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|4
|Manhattan
|2
|Queens
|1
|Schenectady
|1