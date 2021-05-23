Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.77% Saturday, the lowest since August 29, 2020.

“New Yorkers are fighting COVID-19 on all fronts across this great state, and as more people get vaccinated, our numbers continue to come down,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, and we’ve relaxed many restrictions that were put into place to protect the public health and adopted new CDC guidelines. Continuing to successfully get more New Yorkers vaccinated is going to make or break the state’s COVID-19 response, and we need everyone who has not yet taken the shot to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 138,927

Total Positive – 1,073

Percent Positive – 0.77%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.92%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,335 (-26)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -248

Patients Newly Admitted – 174

Number ICU – 315 (-11)

Number ICU with Intubation – 194 (-4)

Total Discharges – 181,091 (179)

Deaths – 12

Total Deaths – 42,594

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 51 0.00% 59% Central New York 49 0.01% 62% Finger Lakes 170 0.01% 65% Long Island 179 0.01% 65% Mid-Hudson 117 0.01% 70% Mohawk Valley 33 0.01% 66% New York City 536 0.01% 63% North Country 17 0.00% 75% Southern Tier 44 0.01% 73% Western New York 139 0.01% 63% Statewide 1335 0.01% 65%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 232 194 16% Central New York 225 183 19% Finger Lakes 397 237 40% Long Island 844 558 34% Mid-Hudson 645 367 43% Mohawk Valley 97 77 21% New York City 2,482 1826 26% North Country 55 27 51% Southern Tier 115 63 45% Western New York 545 338 38% Statewide 5,637 3870 31%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.13% 1.10% 1.08% Central New York 1.51% 1.54% 1.55% Finger Lakes 2.46% 2.44% 2.38% Long Island 0.84% 0.79% 0.76% Mid-Hudson 0.89% 0.84% 0.84% Mohawk Valley 1.00% 0.99% 0.91% New York City 0.78% 0.75% 0.71% North Country 1.72% 1.46% 1.47% Southern Tier 0.63% 0.63% 0.62% Western New York 1.65% 1.59% 1.53% Statewide 0.99% 0.95% 0.92%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 0.79% 0.77% 0.73% Brooklyn 0.88% 0.85% 0.85% Manhattan 0.49% 0.47% 0.44% Queens 0.85% 0.80% 0.75% Staten Island 1.03% 0.93% 0.84%

Of the 2,078,417 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,549 18 Allegany 3,503 5 Broome 18,482 19 Cattaraugus 5,668 0 Cayuga 6,275 7 Chautauqua 8,865 4 Chemung 7,633 8 Chenango 3,455 4 Clinton 4,821 3 Columbia 4,037 0 Cortland 3,831 7 Delaware 2,345 1 Dutchess 29,320 19 Erie 88,925 40 Essex 1,586 0 Franklin 2,530 2 Fulton 4,371 1 Genesee 5,404 3 Greene 3,383 1 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,141 2 Jefferson 6,027 12 Lewis 2,760 2 Livingston 4,462 4 Madison 4,513 7 Monroe 67,781 109 Montgomery 4,231 3 Nassau 182,859 49 Niagara 19,881 25 NYC 931,380 439 Oneida 22,376 9 Onondaga 38,418 38 Ontario 7,360 5 Orange 48,033 18 Orleans 3,090 4 Oswego 7,530 12 Otsego 3,422 3 Putnam 10,560 2 Rensselaer 11,164 3 Rockland 46,777 9 Saratoga 15,226 13 Schenectady 13,085 5 Schoharie 1,680 0 Schuyler 1,045 3 Seneca 1,994 0 St. Lawrence 6,577 6 Steuben 6,857 9 Suffolk 200,058 67 Sullivan 6,600 8 Tioga 3,757 0 Tompkins 4,299 5 Ulster 13,838 13 Warren 3,614 2 Washington 3,115 3 Wayne 5,723 5 Westchester 129,161 30 Wyoming 3,555 7 Yates 1,172 0

Sunday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,594. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: