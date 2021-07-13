Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Thanks to the hard work of our health care workers and the discipline New Yorkers have shown thus far, we continue to feel confident about where we are and what the road ahead looks like,” Governor Cuomo said. “To stay this course, the best thing we can all do is get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, please do so as quickly as possible to protect yourself and everyone around you.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 50,053
  • Total Positive – 643
  • Percent Positive – 1.28%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.93%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 349 (+1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 59
  • Patients in ICU – 80 (+2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 31 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 185,508 (+46)
  • Deaths – 6
  • Total Deaths – 43,018
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 21,611,185
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 33,887
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 251,548 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 70.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 55.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, July 10, 2021Sunday, July 11, 2021Monday, July 12, 2021
Capital Region0.53%0.73%0.84%
Central New York0.71%0.75%0.84%
Finger Lakes0.79%0.80%0.79%
Long Island0.92%0.96%1.04%
Mid-Hudson0.73%0.76%0.81%
Mohawk Valley0.64%0.63%0.65%
New York City0.91%0.95%0.99%
North Country0.53%0.56%0.53%
Southern Tier0.52%0.44%0.51%
Western New York0.57%0.57%0.67%
Statewide0.84%0.88%0.93%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, July 10, 2021Sunday, July 11, 2021Monday, July 12, 2021
Bronx0.83%0.88%0.91%
Kings0.94%1.00%1.05%
New York0.77%0.80%0.83%
Queens0.92%0.94%1.02%
Richmond1.42%1.47%1.45%

Monday, 643 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,104,447. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7703
Allegany3,5641
Broome18,6864
Cattaraugus5,7300
Cayuga6,3631
Chautauqua8,9732
Chemung7,8034
Chenango3,5190
Clinton4,8580
Columbia4,0883
Cortland3,9371
Delaware2,3980
Dutchess29,5683
Erie89,82721
Essex1,6001
Franklin2,5660
Fulton4,4370
Genesee5,4480
Greene3,4173
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2190
Jefferson6,2003
Lewis2,8280
Livingston4,5441
Madison4,5792
Monroe69,33611
Montgomery4,2610
Nassau184,58066
Niagara20,0924
NYC944,244358
Oneida22,6996
Onondaga39,15911
Ontario7,4310
Orange48,5246
Orleans3,1300
Oswego7,6480
Otsego3,4740
Putnam10,6400
Rensselaer11,2732
Rockland47,16812
Saratoga15,4407
Schenectady13,2282
Schoharie1,7100
Schuyler1,0820
Seneca2,0160
St. Lawrence6,6841
Steuben6,9820
Suffolk201,90454
Sullivan6,7111
Tioga3,8483
Tompkins4,3701
Ulster13,9736
Warren3,6921
Washington3,1700
Wayne5,8061
Westchester130,15137
Wyoming3,6030
Yates1,1800

Monday, six New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,018. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings1
Monroe1
Queens1
Warren1

Monday, 17,051 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,165 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region674,846679630,489748
Central New York534,151506502,660571
Finger Lakes684,997614648,480764
Long Island1,548,8962,3731,413,4592,945
Mid-Hudson1,246,6451,9381,132,3102,033
Mohawk Valley264,262243248,070294
New York City5,452,5369,4824,963,20210,171
North Country247,737151227,273209
Southern Tier350,178322328,522494
Western New York744,269743688,760936
Statewide11,748,51717,05110,783,22519,165

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now