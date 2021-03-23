Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As more New Yorkers get vaccinated every single day, we’re working toward a future in which COVID is left behind and we can settle into the new normal. We have a ways to go until that happens, so New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue practicing safe behaviors,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re expecting a large increase in vaccine supply from the federal government that will enable us to reach more residents and families and further utilize our vast distribution network, but new variants are spreading across the state and should give New Yorkers reason for renewed caution. Wash your hands, stay socially distance and wear a mask. We’re going to beat COVID, but this fight isn’t over yet.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 143,521
  • Total Positive – 6,801
  • Percent Positive – 4.74%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.33%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,681 (+211)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 583
  • Hospital Counties – 51
  • Number ICU – 925 (+40)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 596 (+20)
  • Total Discharges – 157,635 (+307)
  • Deaths – 53
  • Total Deaths – 40,023

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1060.01%33%
Central New York460.01%32%
Finger Lakes1410.01%41%
Long Island8140.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5220.02%44%
Mohawk Valley540.01%39%
New York City2,7470.03%31%
North Country200.00%57%
Southern Tier710.01%50%
Western New York1600.01%39%
Statewide4,6810.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region232176 21%
Central New York262180 31%
Finger Lakes397237 39%
Long Island849643 23%
Mid-Hudson680399 42%
Mohawk Valley9775 25%
New York City2,5911,983 21%
North Country5934 53%
Southern Tier12671 46%
Western New York545295 43%
Statewide5,8384,093 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region1.95%1.93%2.04%
Central New York0.96%0.93%0.95%
Finger Lakes1.83%1.77%1.80%
Long Island4.44%4.44%4.37%
Mid-Hudson4.63%4.62%4.69%
Mohawk Valley1.62%1.70%1.86%
New York City4.05%4.06%4.08%
North Country1.39%1.43%1.52%
Southern Tier0.60%0.58%0.65%
Western New York2.41%2.38%2.48%
Statewide3.30%3.29%3.33%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Bronx4.56%4.39%4.43%
Brooklyn4.18%3.92%4.03%
Manhattan2.65%2.49%2.51%
Queens4.75%4.59%4.46%
Staten Island4.68%4.30%4.29%

Of the 1,794,478 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,07854
Allegany2,9884
Broome16,21138
Cattaraugus4,66915
Cayuga5,5385
Chautauqua7,74222
Chemung6,66316
Chenango2,67112
Clinton4,03129
Columbia3,60620
Cortland3,3464
Delaware1,8057
Dutchess24,977115
Erie70,826306
Essex1,4143
Franklin2,2584
Fulton3,65322
Genesee4,6807
Greene2,86510
Hamilton2910
Herkimer4,7154
Jefferson5,12116
Lewis2,22513
Livingston3,7349
Madison4,0016
Monroe55,335122
Montgomery3,43415
Nassau162,481533
Niagara16,08636
NYC799,6313,492
Oneida20,52757
Onondaga33,68972
Ontario6,17117
Orange41,370233
Orleans2,5493
Oswego6,44119
Otsego2,76218
Putnam9,14640
Rensselaer9,70526
Rockland42,250173
Saratoga12,92454
Schenectady11,47040
Schoharie1,3689
Schuyler9051
Seneca1,7517
St. Lawrence5,8544
Steuben5,77214
Suffolk176,669529
Sullivan5,26837
Tioga3,0314
Tompkins3,7426
Ulster11,35480
Warren3,06823
Washington2,55719
Wayne4,71715
Westchester116,289354
Wyoming3,0148
Yates1,0400

Monday, 53 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,023. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx5
Chenango1
Dutchess1
Kings14
Manhattan3
Nassau4
Oneida2
Queens11
Richmond2
Rockland1
Suffolk2
Ulster1
Wayne1
Westchester5

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now