Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Wednesday announced that 87,776 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State Tuesday—a new record high for tests in a single day. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re continuing to move forward protecting New Yorkers, slowing the spread and saving lives as the COVID-19 pandemic rages throughout much of the country and threatens the reduction in the numbers we’ve achieved here at home,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York is reaching new heights in its ability to track and trace the virus, and that’s evidenced by the record number of tests—nearly 88,000—that were reported yesterday. As we prepare for the fall, I urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and I urge local governments to enforce state guidance on reopening.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 558 (+18)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 89
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 123 (+3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 62 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 73,842 (+63)
- Deaths – 7
- Total Deaths – 25,218
Of the 87,776 test results reported to New York State Wednesday, 700, or 0.79 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|0.8%
|1.2%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|0.4%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.7%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|1.2%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|0.7%
|1.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|1.3%
|0.5%
|New York City
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|Southern Tier
|0.4%
|0.6%
|0.3%
|Western New York
|0.8%
|1.3%
|0.5%
The Governor also confirmed 700 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 422,703 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 422,703 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,624
|10
|Allegany
|80
|0
|Broome
|1,150
|7
|Cattaraugus
|168
|0
|Cayuga
|161
|4
|Chautauqua
|258
|0
|Chemung
|177
|1
|Chenango
|218
|0
|Clinton
|129
|0
|Columbia
|548
|2
|Cortland
|96
|1
|Delaware
|106
|0
|Dutchess
|4,631
|12
|Erie
|9,013
|26
|Essex
|56
|0
|Franklin
|54
|0
|Fulton
|299
|2
|Genesee
|280
|1
|Greene
|295
|1
|Hamilton
|8
|0
|Herkimer
|277
|0
|Jefferson
|142
|0
|Lewis
|46
|1
|Livingston
|176
|0
|Madison
|414
|1
|Monroe
|5,035
|33
|Montgomery
|177
|0
|Nassau
|43,761
|37
|Niagara
|1,514
|2
|NYC
|228,729
|386
|Oneida
|2,180
|5
|Onondaga
|3,613
|11
|Ontario
|363
|1
|Orange
|11,191
|11
|Orleans
|298
|0
|Oswego
|257
|2
|Otsego
|118
|0
|Putnam
|1,450
|1
|Rensselaer
|780
|10
|Rockland
|13,966
|12
|Saratoga
|768
|1
|Schenectady
|1,079
|4
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|22
|0
|Seneca
|91
|0
|St. Lawrence
|263
|0
|Steuben
|300
|0
|Suffolk
|43,948
|55
|Sullivan
|1,491
|1
|Tioga
|194
|0
|Tompkins
|234
|0
|Ulster
|2,077
|1
|Warren
|312
|0
|Washington
|260
|0
|Wayne
|258
|6
|Westchester
|36,324
|52
|Wyoming
|118
|0
|Yates
|57
|0
Tuesday, there were seven deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,218. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Queens
|2