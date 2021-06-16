Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“As we acknowledge how far we have come in our battle with COVID thanks to the courage of our heroic essential workers and the determination of all New Yorkers who helped bend the curve, we must also recognize that our work continues,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are continuing to work with communities where vaccinations are lagging so we can get more shots into people’s arms. Our fight is not yet over, and we cannot get cocky. The best way to honor our frontline and essential workers for all they have done for us is to stay vigilant and get everyone vaccinated.”



Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 100,477

· Total Positive – 349

· Percent Positive – 0.35%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.40%

· Patient Hospitalization – 628 (-22)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 71

· Patients in ICU – 158 (-3)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 90 (+2)

· Total Discharges – 183,884 (+83)

· Deaths – 9

· Total Deaths – 42,891

· Total vaccine doses administered – 20,296,035

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 83,989

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 579,738

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 50.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, June 13, 2021 Monday, June 14, 2021 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Capital Region 0.33% 0.33% 0.31% Central New York 0.64% 0.59% 0.59% Finger Lakes 0.62% 0.59% 0.58% Long Island 0.41% 0.41% 0.43% Mid-Hudson 0.39% 0.38% 0.36% Mohawk Valley 0.40% 0.41% 0.43% New York City 0.39% 0.38% 0.38% North Country 0.58% 0.56% 0.53% Southern Tier 0.41% 0.41% 0.41% Western New York 0.38% 0.35% 0.35% Statewide 0.41% 0.40% 0.40%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, June 13, 2021 Monday, June 14, 2021 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Bronx 0.54% 0.52% 0.51% Kings 0.37% 0.36% 0.36% New York 0.31% 0.30% 0.29% Queens 0.34% 0.34% 0.34% Richmond 0.50% 0.50% 0.52%

Tuesday, 349 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,092,948. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,700 1 Allegany 3,556 1 Broome 18,625 2 Cattaraugus 5,720 0 Cayuga 6,337 0 Chautauqua 8,952 1 Chemung 7,764 3 Chenango 3,501 2 Clinton 4,836 1 Columbia 4,064 0 Cortland 3,926 0 Delaware 2,383 2 Dutchess 29,475 3 Erie 89,583 4 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,422 0 Genesee 5,435 0 Greene 3,403 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,189 2 Jefferson 6,139 3 Lewis 2,808 0 Livingston 4,521 1 Madison 4,562 0 Monroe 68,991 15 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,673 24 Niagara 20,039 4 NYC 937,515 179 Oneida 22,627 8 Onondaga 38,941 10 Ontario 7,406 0 Orange 48,316 4 Orleans 3,120 2 Oswego 7,624 2 Otsego 3,462 0 Putnam 10,610 4 Rensselaer 11,229 0 Rockland 46,948 4 Saratoga 15,367 3 Schenectady 13,204 2 Schoharie 1,692 0 Schuyler 1,080 5 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,641 1 Steuben 6,953 1 Suffolk 201,070 34 Sullivan 6,674 1 Tioga 3,830 0 Tompkins 4,346 0 Ulster 13,911 3 Warren 3,658 0 Washington 3,162 0 Wayne 5,783 0 Westchester 129,680 16 Wyoming 3,582 0 Yates 1,179 1

Tuesday, nine New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,891. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 1 Kings 3 Montgomery 1 Niagara 1 Queens 1 Richmond 1

Tuesday, 33,425 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 54,590 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: