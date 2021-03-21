Gov. Cuomo says more than 7.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York

(WETM) – Gov. Cuomo announced more than 7.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York State. 139,209 doses have been administered across New York’s distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 14 allocation of 1,284,565 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today. Delivery of the week 15 allocation begins mid-week.

“As we surpass yet another milestone with the vaccinations in our ongoing war against COVID, we need to remember that we are still in a footrace with the infection rate and other important metrics,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have achieved remarkable progress, but we need to stay vigilant and determined as more we open more sectors of our economy. Any increase in in-person activity can have consequences if we don’t do it right. In the meantime, I urge all eligible New Yorkers who have yet to be vaccinated to sign up for an appointment right away, and to come back for their second dose as necessary.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 7,633,805

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 139,209

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,056,735

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 25.7%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 13.2%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 318,495 6,338 157,375 2,421 Central New York 278,842 5,669 153,955 2,854 Finger Lakes 326,408 4,492 161,461 2,285 Long Island 592,787 12,908 322,538 6,192 Mid-Hudson 503,805 10,612 239,894 3,242 Mohawk Valley 139,136 3,279 74,570 1,179 New York City 2,301,134 37,117 1,189,923 30,058 North Country 153,662 1,137 87,940 968 Southern Tier 176,678 5,167 90,307 1,099 Western New York 341,219 5,674 176,171 1,517 Statewide 5,132,166 92,393 2,654,134 51,815

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Total Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 539,500 471,694 87.4% Central New York 493,945 418,253 84.7% Finger Lakes 556,695 480,184 86.3% Long Island 1,039,855 896,401 86.2% Mid-Hudson 853,335 723,327 84.8% Mohawk Valley 245,685 211,232 86.0% New York City 4,099,225 3,425,643 83.6% North Country 269,860 240,461 89.1% Southern Tier 304,130 261,333 85.9% Western New York 568,740 505,277 88.8% Statewide 8,970,970 7,633,805 85.1%



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.