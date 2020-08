Gov. Cuomo says New York State will not follow new CDC guidelines for testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that New York State will not follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) after it reversed its guidance on testing.

CDC guidelines were updated on Wednesday, August 26, to say anyone who has been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive does not need to be tested if symptoms don’t develop. Previous guidance stated testing was appropriate for those with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic.

Governor Cuomo says this is really bad advice in his opinion and New York State will not follow the CDC’s new guidelines.

Below is a joint statement released by Governors Cuomo, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

“The CDC has been a consistent, credible, and reliable guide for our nation for decades, providing clear and science-based guidance on everything from infectious disease to vaccines. That role is vital to our collective public health and it must continue. This 180-degree reversal of COVID-19 testing guidelines is reckless, and not based on science and has the potential to do long-term damage to the institution’s reputation.

“CDC and HHS have not shared their scientific rationale for this change in policy, which substitutes sound science-based public health guidance with the President’s misinformation. This abrupt and ill-informed shift threatens the robust testing regimes our states have worked tirelessly to stand up with our federal partners.

“Health experts recommend testing close contacts of individuals with COVID-19 to identify and prevent asymptomatic spread. This type of robust testing by our states has been a key factor in our success so far to flatten the curve in the tristate area.

“New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will continue to follow the advice of health experts to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19, and therefore will not be changing our guidance that prioritizes testing for this population.”