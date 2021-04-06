Gov. Cuomo says state should be proud of progress, but there is still a ways to go

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Gov. Cuomo says the state is making progress in its fight against COVID-19, but there is still a ways to go before it is over.

“New Yorkers should be proud of the progress they’ve made, but we are still in a footrace between the infection and vaccine rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are the result of our actions. And while we all know the toll the pandemic has taken, we cannot get complacent now. It is up to New Yorkers to continue practicing the guidelines we know work in combating this virus: washing your hands, social distancing and wearing a mask. The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter than ever, but we must continue being New York Tough so we can all reach it together.”

It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 132,864
  • Total Positive – 5,748
  • Percent Positive – 4.33%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.57%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,533 (+99)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 509
  • Hospital Counties – 51
  • Number ICU – 937 (+31)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 591 (+14)
  • Total Discharges – 164,838 (+342)
  • Deaths – 47
  • Total Deaths – 40,861

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1010.01%32%
Central New York540.01%35%
Finger Lakes1760.01%42%
Long Island8010.03%35%
Mid-Hudson5190.02%45%
Mohawk Valley610.01%40%
New York City2,4790.03%33%
North Country240.01%57%
Southern Tier660.01%51%
Western New York2520.02%38%
Statewide4,5330.02%37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region22917718%
Central New York26217633%
Finger Lakes39723141%
Long Island85363424%
Mid-Hudson67537143%
Mohawk Valley977622%
New York City2,5721,95624%
North Country593546%
Southern Tier1266545%
Western New York54533939%
Statewide5,8154,06030%

Yesterday, 132,864 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.33 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region2.27%2.37%2.27%
Central New York1.21%1.36%1.32%
Finger Lakes2.40%2.65%2.58%
Long Island4.40%4.37%4.34%
Mid-Hudson4.78%4.63%4.63%
Mohawk Valley1.55%1.64%1.61%
New York City4.26%4.22%4.24%
North Country1.63%1.64%1.68%
Southern Tier0.77%0.76%0.77%
Western New York4.44%4.72%4.56%
Statewide3.56%3.57%3.57%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Bronx4.73%4.45%4.31%
Brooklyn4.39%4.26%4.34%
Manhattan2.91%2.66%2.52%
Queens4.87%4.79%4.66%
Staten Island5.28%4.96%4.87%

Of the 1,902,751 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,96540
Allegany3,0765
Broome16,84236
Cattaraugus4,9036
Cayuga5,6812
Chautauqua8,0599
Chemung6,9246
Chenango2,9007
Clinton4,31923
Columbia3,7373
Cortland3,4537
Delaware2,0287
Dutchess26,77696
Erie76,665300
Essex1,4665
Franklin2,3418
Fulton3,86010
Genesee4,8787
Greene3,0162
Hamilton2940
Herkimer4,8144
Jefferson5,28910
Lewis2,3657
Livingston3,8565
Madison4,1616
Monroe57,911131
Montgomery3,69914
Nassau171,185505
Niagara17,07662
NYC853,7992,898
Oneida20,98312
Onondaga34,77332
Ontario6,49014
Orange44,370185
Orleans2,6414
Oswego6,72811
Otsego3,00712
Putnam9,78629
Rensselaer10,24831
Rockland44,384150
Saratoga13,75239
Schenectady11,99811
Schoharie1,4538
Schuyler9573
Seneca1,8110
St. Lawrence6,00813
Steuben6,0499
Suffolk186,487576
Sullivan5,73323
Tioga3,2137
Tompkins3,9565
Ulster12,37856
Warren3,25112
Washington2,7396
Wayne4,95712
Westchester122,066263
Wyoming3,1283
Yates1,0671

Yesterday, 47 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,861. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx8
Clinton1
Columbia1
Kings9
Manhattan5
Nassau3
Orange1
Queens12
Richmond1
Rockland1
Schenectady1
Suffolk2
Westchester2

