Gov. Cuomo says state should be proud of progress, but there is still a ways to go

FILE — In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. In the name of fairness, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his Democratic allies once welcomed the creation of a nonpartisan redistricting commission that would redraw congressional maps free of political influence and avoid contorted gerrymandering. But now that the commission is stepping up its work, New York Democrats seem to be having second thoughts. The state may lose House seats and, under the old rules, Democrats would have had the power to redraw lines in their favor. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

(WETM) – Gov. Cuomo says the state is making progress in its fight against COVID-19, but there is still a ways to go before it is over.

“New Yorkers should be proud of the progress they’ve made, but we are still in a footrace between the infection and vaccine rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are the result of our actions. And while we all know the toll the pandemic has taken, we cannot get complacent now. It is up to New Yorkers to continue practicing the guidelines we know work in combating this virus: washing your hands, social distancing and wearing a mask. The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter than ever, but we must continue being New York Tough so we can all reach it together.”

It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 132,864

– 132,864 Total Positive – 5,748

– 5,748 Percent Positive – 4.33%

– 4.33% 7 -Day Average Percent Positive – 3.57%

– 3.57% Patient Hospitalization – 4,533 (+99)

– 4,533 (+99) Patients Newly Admitted – 509

– 509 Hospital Counties – 51

– 51 Number ICU – 937 (+31)

– 937 (+31) Number ICU with Intubation – 591 (+14)

– 591 (+14) Total Discharges – 164,838 (+342)

– 164,838 (+342) Deaths – 47

– 47 Total Deaths – 40,861

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 101 0.01% 32% Central New York 54 0.01% 35% Finger Lakes 176 0.01% 42% Long Island 801 0.03% 35% Mid-Hudson 519 0.02% 45% Mohawk Valley 61 0.01% 40% New York City 2,479 0.03% 33% North Country 24 0.01% 57% Southern Tier 66 0.01% 51% Western New York 252 0.02% 38% Statewide 4,533 0.02% 37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 229 177 18% Central New York 262 176 33% Finger Lakes 397 231 41% Long Island 853 634 24% Mid-Hudson 675 371 43% Mohawk Valley 97 76 22% New York City 2,572 1,956 24% North Country 59 35 46% Southern Tier 126 65 45% Western New York 545 339 39% Statewide 5,815 4,060 30%

Yesterday, 132,864 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.33 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.27% 2.37% 2.27% Central New York 1.21% 1.36% 1.32% Finger Lakes 2.40% 2.65% 2.58% Long Island 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% Mid-Hudson 4.78% 4.63% 4.63% Mohawk Valley 1.55% 1.64% 1.61% New York City 4.26% 4.22% 4.24% North Country 1.63% 1.64% 1.68% Southern Tier 0.77% 0.76% 0.77% Western New York 4.44% 4.72% 4.56% Statewide 3.56% 3.57% 3.57%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 4.73% 4.45% 4.31% Brooklyn 4.39% 4.26% 4.34% Manhattan 2.91% 2.66% 2.52% Queens 4.87% 4.79% 4.66% Staten Island 5.28% 4.96% 4.87%

Of the 1,902,751 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,965 40 Allegany 3,076 5 Broome 16,842 36 Cattaraugus 4,903 6 Cayuga 5,681 2 Chautauqua 8,059 9 Chemung 6,924 6 Chenango 2,900 7 Clinton 4,319 23 Columbia 3,737 3 Cortland 3,453 7 Delaware 2,028 7 Dutchess 26,776 96 Erie 76,665 300 Essex 1,466 5 Franklin 2,341 8 Fulton 3,860 10 Genesee 4,878 7 Greene 3,016 2 Hamilton 294 0 Herkimer 4,814 4 Jefferson 5,289 10 Lewis 2,365 7 Livingston 3,856 5 Madison 4,161 6 Monroe 57,911 131 Montgomery 3,699 14 Nassau 171,185 505 Niagara 17,076 62 NYC 853,799 2,898 Oneida 20,983 12 Onondaga 34,773 32 Ontario 6,490 14 Orange 44,370 185 Orleans 2,641 4 Oswego 6,728 11 Otsego 3,007 12 Putnam 9,786 29 Rensselaer 10,248 31 Rockland 44,384 150 Saratoga 13,752 39 Schenectady 11,998 11 Schoharie 1,453 8 Schuyler 957 3 Seneca 1,811 0 St. Lawrence 6,008 13 Steuben 6,049 9 Suffolk 186,487 576 Sullivan 5,733 23 Tioga 3,213 7 Tompkins 3,956 5 Ulster 12,378 56 Warren 3,251 12 Washington 2,739 6 Wayne 4,957 12 Westchester 122,066 263 Wyoming 3,128 3 Yates 1,067 1

Yesterday, 47 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,861. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: