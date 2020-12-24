Gov. Cuomo: Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate now at 5.55%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided a update for New Yorkers on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s progress.

The governor provided the following update:

226,296 COVID-19 tests processed Wednesday statewide

5.55% positivity rate overall statewide

129 New Yorkers died from COVID-19

6,928 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus

1,160 in ICU

621 intubated

Out of the 226,296 test reported, 12,568 New Yorkers tested positive — 5.55%. An additional 129 COVID-19 deaths were reporting, bringing the to-date total of the virus to 29,149 across the state.

“We have nine days left in the holiday season and today, 299 days into the COVID crisis, it is more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay Smart and Tough,” the governor said in a statement. “We are rapidly distributing the vaccine to the most vulnerable New Yorkers and frontline heroes, but COVID continues to spread at high rates throughout the nation and we cannot let our guard down even for a moment. The holiday season is normally a time for celebration, but this year is different – we must celebrate smart, and not allow COVID to be the Grinch that results in increased viral spread as a result of the holidays.”

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 393 0.04% 24% Central New York 435 0.06% 26% Finger Lakes 834 0.07% 33% Long Island 1150 0.04% 24% Mid-Hudson 785 0.03% 34% Mohawk Valley 218 0.04% 30% New York City 2387 0.03% 29% North Country 69 0.02% 48% Southern Tier 161 0.03% 45% Western New York 496 0.04% 32% Statewide 6928 0.04% 30%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 220 186 20% Central New York 278 205 26% Finger Lakes 397 279 31% Long Island 825 645 23% Mid-Hudson 681 411 41% Mohawk Valley 130 96 28% New York City 2434 1804 27% North Country 71 35 51% Southern Tier 125 74 37% Western New York 543 317 42% NYS TOTAL 5704 4052 30%

In the Southern Tier Region, 161 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospitalized — .03% of the regions population. 45% of hospital beds are available in the region. 125 total ICU beds are available in the region — leaving 37% available.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: