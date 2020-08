ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The state is expected to issue guidance on how gyms can safely reopen in new york. Gym owners across the state have been anxiously awaiting updates from the Governor about when they can exercise indoors again.

The owner at The Hot Yoga Spot in Albany, Jess Fuller, said she is not getting her hopes up just yet, but is anxious to open her doors as soon as Governor Cuomo gives the green light.