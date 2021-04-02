Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID pandemic as eligibility increases

(WETM) – New York is vaccinating individuals as more doses become available. Gov. Cuomo says they are working as fast as they can to get shots into arms as soon as they receive them.
“Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing as fast as we can get shots in arms, and while that’s good news, the pandemic isn’t over and New Yorkers have to stay vigilant. It’s critical that we continue washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing across the state to slow the spread and keep each other safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York is expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites statewide with a particular focus on historically underserved communities, and we’re holding fast to that commitment. However, New Yorkers should take continuing infections and new variants into account as we move forward toward the light at the end of the tunnel together.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 257,646
- Total Positive – 7,787
- Percent Positive – 3.02%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,540 (-64)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.59%
- Patients Newly Admitted – 596
- Hospital Counties – 51
- Number ICU – 913 (+19)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 565 (+20)
- Total Discharges – 162,936 (+590)
- Deaths – 63
- Total Deaths – 40,635
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|101
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|48
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|149
|0.01%
|41%
|Long Island
|786
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|542
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|61
|0.01%
|37%
|New York City
|2,538
|0.03%
|32%
|North Country
|20
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|75
|0.01%
|52%
|Western New York
|220
|0.02%
|35%
|Statewide
|4,540
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|237
|194
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|175
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|238
|41%
|Long Island
|851
|657
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|678
|396
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|81
|20%
|New York City
|2,573
|1,961
|24%
|North Country
|58
|32
|49%
|Southern Tier
|126
|76
|47%
|Western New York
|545
|338
|39%
|Statewide
|5,824
|4,148
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|2.39%
|2.40%
|2.32%
|Central New York
|1.01%
|1.10%
|1.16%
|Finger Lakes
|2.09%
|2.13%
|2.27%
|Long Island
|4.38%
|4.39%
|4.52%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.75%
|4.87%
|4.84%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.58%
|1.73%
|1.64%
|New York City
|4.26%
|4.34%
|4.32%
|North Country
|1.34%
|1.61%
|1.61%
|Southern Tier
|0.76%
|0.82%
|0.80%
|Western New York
|3.48%
|3.89%
|4.04%
|Statewide
|3.47%
|3.58%
|3.59%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|4.65%
|4.87%
|4.85%
|Brooklyn
|4.29%
|4.39%
|4.41%
|Manhattan
|2.82%
|3.03%
|3.07%
|Queens
|4.81%
|5.00%
|5.00%
|Staten Island
|5.05%
|5.20%
|5.26%
Of the 1,875,107 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,738
|42
|Allegany
|3,048
|7
|Broome
|16,695
|45
|Cattaraugus
|4,845
|18
|Cayuga
|5,635
|12
|Chautauqua
|7,970
|20
|Chemung
|6,875
|14
|Chenango
|2,852
|17
|Clinton
|4,230
|8
|Columbia
|3,704
|9
|Cortland
|3,426
|8
|Delaware
|1,980
|28
|Dutchess
|26,329
|99
|Erie
|74,919
|423
|Essex
|1,454
|7
|Franklin
|2,316
|6
|Fulton
|3,806
|18
|Genesee
|4,809
|11
|Greene
|2,986
|10
|Hamilton
|294
|0
|Herkimer
|4,788
|12
|Jefferson
|5,244
|13
|Lewis
|2,337
|5
|Livingston
|3,828
|14
|Madison
|4,130
|14
|Monroe
|57,101
|220
|Montgomery
|3,635
|16
|Nassau
|168,884
|638
|Niagara
|16,713
|74
|NYC
|840,375
|3,794
|Oneida
|20,881
|25
|Onondaga
|34,438
|110
|Ontario
|6,390
|36
|Orange
|43,686
|203
|Orleans
|2,610
|7
|Oswego
|6,648
|15
|Otsego
|2,948
|11
|Putnam
|9,627
|64
|Rensselaer
|10,091
|38
|Rockland
|43,886
|168
|Saratoga
|13,533
|84
|Schenectady
|11,894
|40
|Schoharie
|1,424
|7
|Schuyler
|942
|8
|Seneca
|1,797
|4
|St. Lawrence
|5,954
|13
|Steuben
|5,974
|25
|Suffolk
|183,912
|706
|Sullivan
|5,622
|46
|Tioga
|3,156
|11
|Tompkins
|3,925
|12
|Ulster
|12,126
|68
|Warren
|3,211
|12
|Washington
|2,708
|17
|Wayne
|4,887
|25
|Westchester
|120,734
|418
|Wyoming
|3,095
|10
|Yates
|1,062
|2
Yesterday, 63 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,635. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|3
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|19
|Manhattan
|10
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|3
|Queens
|9
|Richmond
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Sullivan
|1
|Westchester
|5