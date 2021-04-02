Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID pandemic as eligibility increases

(WETM) – New York is vaccinating individuals as more doses become available. Gov. Cuomo says they are working as fast as they can to get shots into arms as soon as they receive them.

“Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing as fast as we can get shots in arms, and while that’s good news, the pandemic isn’t over and New Yorkers have to stay vigilant. It’s critical that we continue washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing across the state to slow the spread and keep each other safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York is expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites statewide with a particular focus on historically underserved communities, and we’re holding fast to that commitment. However, New Yorkers should take continuing infections and new variants into account as we move forward toward the light at the end of the tunnel together.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 257,646

– 257,646 Total Positive – 7,787

– 7,787 Percent Positive – 3.02%

– 3.02% Patient Hospitalization – 4,540 (-64)

– 4,540 (-64) 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.59%

– 3.59% Patients Newly Admitted – 596

– 596 Hospital Counties – 51

– 51 Number ICU – 913 (+19)

– 913 (+19) Number ICU with Intubation – 565 (+20)

– 565 (+20) Total Discharges – 162,936 (+590)

– 162,936 (+590) Deaths – 63

– 63 Total Deaths – 40,635

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 101 0.01% 30% Central New York 48 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 149 0.01% 41% Long Island 786 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 542 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 61 0.01% 37% New York City 2,538 0.03% 32% North Country 20 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 75 0.01% 52% Western New York 220 0.02% 35% Statewide 4,540 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 237 194 18% Central New York 262 175 32% Finger Lakes 397 238 41% Long Island 851 657 24% Mid-Hudson 678 396 42% Mohawk Valley 97 81 20% New York City 2,573 1,961 24% North Country 58 32 49% Southern Tier 126 76 47% Western New York 545 338 39% Statewide 5,824 4,148 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 2.39% 2.40% 2.32% Central New York 1.01% 1.10% 1.16% Finger Lakes 2.09% 2.13% 2.27% Long Island 4.38% 4.39% 4.52% Mid-Hudson 4.75% 4.87% 4.84% Mohawk Valley 1.58% 1.73% 1.64% New York City 4.26% 4.34% 4.32% North Country 1.34% 1.61% 1.61% Southern Tier 0.76% 0.82% 0.80% Western New York 3.48% 3.89% 4.04% Statewide 3.47% 3.58% 3.59%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 4.65% 4.87% 4.85% Brooklyn 4.29% 4.39% 4.41% Manhattan 2.82% 3.03% 3.07% Queens 4.81% 5.00% 5.00% Staten Island 5.05% 5.20% 5.26%

Of the 1,875,107 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,738 42 Allegany 3,048 7 Broome 16,695 45 Cattaraugus 4,845 18 Cayuga 5,635 12 Chautauqua 7,970 20 Chemung 6,875 14 Chenango 2,852 17 Clinton 4,230 8 Columbia 3,704 9 Cortland 3,426 8 Delaware 1,980 28 Dutchess 26,329 99 Erie 74,919 423 Essex 1,454 7 Franklin 2,316 6 Fulton 3,806 18 Genesee 4,809 11 Greene 2,986 10 Hamilton 294 0 Herkimer 4,788 12 Jefferson 5,244 13 Lewis 2,337 5 Livingston 3,828 14 Madison 4,130 14 Monroe 57,101 220 Montgomery 3,635 16 Nassau 168,884 638 Niagara 16,713 74 NYC 840,375 3,794 Oneida 20,881 25 Onondaga 34,438 110 Ontario 6,390 36 Orange 43,686 203 Orleans 2,610 7 Oswego 6,648 15 Otsego 2,948 11 Putnam 9,627 64 Rensselaer 10,091 38 Rockland 43,886 168 Saratoga 13,533 84 Schenectady 11,894 40 Schoharie 1,424 7 Schuyler 942 8 Seneca 1,797 4 St. Lawrence 5,954 13 Steuben 5,974 25 Suffolk 183,912 706 Sullivan 5,622 46 Tioga 3,156 11 Tompkins 3,925 12 Ulster 12,126 68 Warren 3,211 12 Washington 2,708 17 Wayne 4,887 25 Westchester 120,734 418 Wyoming 3,095 10 Yates 1,062 2

Yesterday, 63 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,635. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: