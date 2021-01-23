Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK (WETM)- “The COVID-19 vaccine is here and we’re distributing it as fast as possible, but supply limitations and the continued spread of the virus should give New Yorkers cause for concern,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the network in place to distribute the vaccine, but not enough of the vaccines themselves. That’s why New Yorkers need to stay vigilant as we continue to battle the pandemic and use the tools that have worked so well all along—wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. We remain focused on making sure there are enough hospital beds and boosting our testing to ever-higher levels. We will get through the pandemic and reach a new day, but in the meantime it will take New Yorkers working together in their communities to get us through to the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 262,106
- Total Positive – 13,786
- Percent Positive – 5.26%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,802 (-44)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,069
- Hospital Counties – 57
- Number ICU – 1,562 (+16)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 1,023 (+31)
- Total Discharges – 120,901 (+948)
- Deaths – 144
- Total Deaths – 33,907
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|539
|0.05%
|24%
|Central New York
|266
|0.03%
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|703
|0.06%
|33%
|Long Island
|1,622
|0.06%
|28%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,034
|0.04%
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|252
|0.05%
|26%
|New York City
|3,589
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|112
|0.03%
|50%
|Southern Tier
|248
|0.04%
|43%
|Western New York
|437
|0.03%
|34%
|Statewide
|8,802
|0.05%
|32%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|259
|210
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|182
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|317
|22%
|Long Island
|852
|691
|20%
|Mid-Hudson
|685
|436
|37%
|Mohawk Valley
|131
|100
|23%
|New York City
|2,539
|1,964
|23%
|North Country
|61
|40
|32%
|Southern Tier
|125
|79
|35%
|Western New York
|545
|338
|39%
|Statewide
|5,856
|4,357
|26%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|6.91%
|6.91%
|6.90%
|Central New York
|5.77%
|5.56%
|5.29%
|Finger Lakes
|6.41%
|6.07%
|5.78%
|Long Island
|7.39%
|7.31%
|7.10%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.98%
|6.91%
|6.92%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.54%
|7.13%
|7.08%
|New York City
|5.73%
|5.71%
|5.71%
|North Country
|7.09%
|7.04%
|6.69%
|Southern Tier
|3.51%
|3.52%
|3.30%
|Western New York
|6.20%
|6.02%
|6.01%
|Statewide
|6.23%
|6.15%
|6.07%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|7.10%
|7.44%
|7.49%
|Brooklyn
|5.75%
|6.03%
|5.90%
|Manhattan
|3.50%
|3.81%
|3.74%
|Queens
|6.15%
|6.42%
|6.50%
|Staten Island
|5.95%
|6.32%
|6.10%
Of the 1,314,267 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|17,287
|242
|Allegany
|2,442
|29
|Broome
|11,804
|147
|Cattaraugus
|3,581
|53
|Cayuga
|4,655
|47
|Chautauqua
|5,947
|103
|Chemung
|5,782
|43
|Chenango
|1,888
|38
|Clinton
|2,360
|43
|Columbia
|2,693
|48
|Cortland
|2,738
|28
|Delaware
|1,100
|33
|Dutchess
|17,623
|199
|Erie
|54,097
|492
|Essex
|1,025
|8
|Franklin
|1,297
|28
|Fulton
|2,291
|50
|Genesee
|3,834
|31
|Greene
|2,178
|38
|Hamilton
|161
|0
|Herkimer
|3,896
|57
|Jefferson
|3,476
|88
|Lewis
|1,613
|31
|Livingston
|2,844
|29
|Madison
|3,288
|45
|Monroe
|45,706
|306
|Montgomery
|2,400
|58
|Nassau
|119,933
|1,198
|Niagara
|12,718
|116
|NYC
|554,966
|5,860
|Oneida
|17,540
|194
|Onondaga
|28,797
|321
|Ontario
|4,904
|49
|Orange
|30,012
|259
|Orleans
|2,024
|21
|Oswego
|5,123
|64
|Otsego
|1,843
|40
|Putnam
|6,824
|76
|Rensselaer
|7,349
|87
|Rockland
|32,948
|288
|Saratoga
|9,842
|153
|Schenectady
|9,131
|110
|Schoharie
|960
|17
|Schuyler
|751
|6
|Seneca
|1,298
|22
|St. Lawrence
|3,938
|83
|Steuben
|4,740
|21
|Suffolk
|134,057
|1,309
|Sullivan
|3,994
|40
|Tioga
|2,313
|19
|Tompkins
|2,811
|32
|Ulster
|8,129
|112
|Warren
|2,245
|44
|Washington
|1,644
|32
|Wayne
|3,845
|34
|Westchester
|88,404
|834
|Wyoming
|2,303
|19
|Yates
|875
|12
Yesterday, 144 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 33,907. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|4
|Bronx
|9
|Broome
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|2
|Chemung
|2
|Chenango
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|6
|Erie
|2
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Herkimer
|3
|Jefferson
|2
|Kings
|20
|Lewis
|1
|Manhattan
|7
|Monroe
|12
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|7
|Niagara
|2
|Onondaga
|6
|Orange
|2
|Oswego
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|10
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|3
|Schenectady
|2
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|16
|Sullivan
|2
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|4
|Yates
|2