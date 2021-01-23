Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK (WETM)- “The COVID-19 vaccine is here and we’re distributing it as fast as possible, but supply limitations and the continued spread of the virus should give New Yorkers cause for concern,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the network in place to distribute the vaccine, but not enough of the vaccines themselves. That’s why New Yorkers need to stay vigilant as we continue to battle the pandemic and use the tools that have worked so well all along—wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. We remain focused on making sure there are enough hospital beds and boosting our testing to ever-higher levels. We will get through the pandemic and reach a new day, but in the meantime it will take New Yorkers working together in their communities to get us through to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 262,106

– 262,106 Total Positive – 13,786

– 13,786 Percent Positive – 5.26%

– 5.26% Patient Hospitalization – 8,802 (-44)

– 8,802 (-44) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,069

– 1,069 Hospital Counties – 57

– 57 Number ICU – 1,562 (+16)

– 1,562 (+16) Number ICU with Intubation – 1,023 (+31)

– 1,023 (+31) Total Discharges – 120,901 (+948)

– 120,901 (+948) Deaths – 144

– 144 Total Deaths – 33,907

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 539 0.05% 24% Central New York 266 0.03% 29% Finger Lakes 703 0.06% 33% Long Island 1,622 0.06% 28% Mid-Hudson 1,034 0.04% 40% Mohawk Valley 252 0.05% 26% New York City 3,589 0.04% 31% North Country 112 0.03% 50% Southern Tier 248 0.04% 43% Western New York 437 0.03% 34% Statewide 8,802 0.05% 32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 259 210 19% Central New York 262 182 30% Finger Lakes 397 317 22% Long Island 852 691 20% Mid-Hudson 685 436 37% Mohawk Valley 131 100 23% New York City 2,539 1,964 23% North Country 61 40 32% Southern Tier 125 79 35% Western New York 545 338 39% Statewide 5,856 4,357 26%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 6.91% 6.91% 6.90% Central New York 5.77% 5.56% 5.29% Finger Lakes 6.41% 6.07% 5.78% Long Island 7.39% 7.31% 7.10% Mid-Hudson 6.98% 6.91% 6.92% Mohawk Valley 7.54% 7.13% 7.08% New York City 5.73% 5.71% 5.71% North Country 7.09% 7.04% 6.69% Southern Tier 3.51% 3.52% 3.30% Western New York 6.20% 6.02% 6.01% Statewide 6.23% 6.15% 6.07%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 7.10% 7.44% 7.49% Brooklyn 5.75% 6.03% 5.90% Manhattan 3.50% 3.81% 3.74% Queens 6.15% 6.42% 6.50% Staten Island 5.95% 6.32% 6.10%

Of the 1,314,267 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 17,287 242 Allegany 2,442 29 Broome 11,804 147 Cattaraugus 3,581 53 Cayuga 4,655 47 Chautauqua 5,947 103 Chemung 5,782 43 Chenango 1,888 38 Clinton 2,360 43 Columbia 2,693 48 Cortland 2,738 28 Delaware 1,100 33 Dutchess 17,623 199 Erie 54,097 492 Essex 1,025 8 Franklin 1,297 28 Fulton 2,291 50 Genesee 3,834 31 Greene 2,178 38 Hamilton 161 0 Herkimer 3,896 57 Jefferson 3,476 88 Lewis 1,613 31 Livingston 2,844 29 Madison 3,288 45 Monroe 45,706 306 Montgomery 2,400 58 Nassau 119,933 1,198 Niagara 12,718 116 NYC 554,966 5,860 Oneida 17,540 194 Onondaga 28,797 321 Ontario 4,904 49 Orange 30,012 259 Orleans 2,024 21 Oswego 5,123 64 Otsego 1,843 40 Putnam 6,824 76 Rensselaer 7,349 87 Rockland 32,948 288 Saratoga 9,842 153 Schenectady 9,131 110 Schoharie 960 17 Schuyler 751 6 Seneca 1,298 22 St. Lawrence 3,938 83 Steuben 4,740 21 Suffolk 134,057 1,309 Sullivan 3,994 40 Tioga 2,313 19 Tompkins 2,811 32 Ulster 8,129 112 Warren 2,245 44 Washington 1,644 32 Wayne 3,845 34 Westchester 88,404 834 Wyoming 2,303 19 Yates 875 12

Yesterday, 144 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 33,907. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: