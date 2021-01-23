Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus

NEW YORK (WETM)- “The COVID-19 vaccine is here and we’re distributing it as fast as possible, but supply limitations and the continued spread of the virus should give New Yorkers cause for concern,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the network in place to distribute the vaccine, but not enough of the vaccines themselves. That’s why New Yorkers need to stay vigilant as we continue to battle the pandemic and use the tools that have worked so well all along—wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. We remain focused on making sure there are enough hospital beds and boosting our testing to ever-higher levels. We will get through the pandemic and reach a new day, but in the meantime it will take New Yorkers working together in their communities to get us through to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 262,106
  • Total Positive – 13,786
  • Percent Positive – 5.26%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,802 (-44)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,069
  • Hospital Counties – 57
  • Number ICU – 1,562 (+16)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 1,023 (+31)
  • Total Discharges – 120,901 (+948)
  • Deaths – 144
  • Total Deaths – 33,907

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region5390.05%24%
Central New York2660.03%29%
Finger Lakes7030.06%33%
Long Island1,6220.06%28%
Mid-Hudson1,0340.04%40%
Mohawk Valley2520.05%26%
New York City3,5890.04%31%
North Country1120.03%50%
Southern Tier2480.04%43%
Western New York4370.03%34%
Statewide8,8020.05%32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region25921019%
Central New York26218230%
Finger Lakes39731722%
Long Island85269120%
Mid-Hudson68543637%
Mohawk Valley13110023%
New York City2,5391,96423%
North Country614032%
Southern Tier1257935%
Western New York54533839%
Statewide5,8564,35726%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region6.91%6.91%6.90%
Central New York5.77%5.56%5.29%
Finger Lakes6.41%6.07%5.78%
Long Island7.39%7.31%7.10%
Mid-Hudson6.98%6.91%6.92%
Mohawk Valley7.54%7.13%7.08%
New York City5.73%5.71%5.71%
North Country7.09%7.04%6.69%
Southern Tier3.51%3.52%3.30%
Western New York6.20%6.02%6.01%
Statewide6.23%6.15%6.07%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx7.10%7.44%7.49%
Brooklyn5.75%6.03%5.90%
Manhattan3.50%3.81%3.74%
Queens6.15%6.42%6.50%
Staten Island5.95%6.32%6.10%

Of the 1,314,267 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany17,287242
Allegany2,44229
Broome11,804147
Cattaraugus3,58153
Cayuga4,65547
Chautauqua5,947103
Chemung5,78243
Chenango1,88838
Clinton2,36043
Columbia2,69348
Cortland2,73828
Delaware1,10033
Dutchess17,623199
Erie54,097492
Essex1,0258
Franklin1,29728
Fulton2,29150
Genesee3,83431
Greene2,17838
Hamilton1610
Herkimer3,89657
Jefferson3,47688
Lewis1,61331
Livingston2,84429
Madison3,28845
Monroe45,706306
Montgomery2,40058
Nassau119,9331,198
Niagara12,718116
NYC554,9665,860
Oneida17,540194
Onondaga28,797321
Ontario4,90449
Orange30,012259
Orleans2,02421
Oswego5,12364
Otsego1,84340
Putnam6,82476
Rensselaer7,34987
Rockland32,948288
Saratoga9,842153
Schenectady9,131110
Schoharie96017
Schuyler7516
Seneca1,29822
St. Lawrence3,93883
Steuben4,74021
Suffolk134,0571,309
Sullivan3,99440
Tioga2,31319
Tompkins2,81132
Ulster8,129112
Warren2,24544
Washington1,64432
Wayne3,84534
Westchester88,404834
Wyoming2,30319
Yates87512

Yesterday, 144 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 33,907. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany4
Bronx9
Broome1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua2
Chemung2
Chenango1
Columbia1
Cortland1
Dutchess6
Erie2
Fulton1
Genesee1
Herkimer3
Jefferson2
Kings20
Lewis1
Manhattan7
Monroe12
Montgomery1
Nassau7
Niagara2
Onondaga6
Orange2
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens10
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Rockland2
Saratoga3
Schenectady2
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk16
Sullivan2
Ulster1
Westchester4
Yates2

