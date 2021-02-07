Gov. Cuomo’s Sunday covid-19 update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

NEW YORK (WETM)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s no accident that our positivity and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, this is happening because of the dedication and discipline shown by New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we are encouraged by these declining numbers, we must remain vigilant. Today, I urge New Yorkers to enjoy the Superbowl but be smart and don’t do anything to undo our progress: wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 250,892
  • Total Positive – 10,025
  • Percent Positive – 4.00%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.50%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,649 (-155)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -327
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 878
  • Hospital Counties – 57
  • Number ICU – 1,459 (-22)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 979 (-16)
  • Total Discharges – 132,905 (+893)
  • Deaths – 143
  • Total Deaths – 36,224

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region3290.03%27%
Central New York1800.02%31%
Finger Lakes4280.04%37%
Long Island1,3400.05%31%
Mid-Hudson8530.04%43%
Mohawk Valley1820.04%31%
New York City3,6770.04%31%
North Country990.02%53%
Southern Tier2040.03%44%
Western New York3570.03%35%
Statewide7,6490.04%34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region25020316%
Central New York26218729%
Finger Lakes39726929%
Long Island86468821%
Mid-Hudson68642041%
Mohawk Valley1279025%
New York City2,6112,09921%
North Country623340%
Southern Tier1267337%
Western New York54434938%
Statewide5,9294,41126%

Yesterday, 250,892 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.00 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region3.92%3.78%3.51%
Central New York2.82%2.68%2.23%
Finger Lakes3.30%3.22%3.01%
Long Island5.56%5.57%5.51%
Mid-Hudson5.54%5.31%5.33%
Mohawk Valley3.63%3.33%3.07%
New York City5.08%5.09%5.13%
North Country5.36%5.02%5.02%
Southern Tier1.68%1.53%1.45%
Western New York4.69%4.53%4.28%
Statewide4.67%4.58%4.50%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx6.67%7.07%7.26%
Brooklyn5.37%5.70%5.72%
Manhattan3.36%3.81%3.80%
Queens5.15%5.54%5.68%
Staten Island4.67%5.27%5.42%

Of the 1,470,772 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany19,43894
Allegany2,68318
Broome13,30573
Cattaraugus3,98528
Cayuga5,03213
Chautauqua6,81937
Chemung6,16310
Chenango2,23723
Clinton2,92837
Columbia3,12218
Cortland2,92312
Delaware1,27716
Dutchess19,996131
Erie59,608269
Essex1,1786
Franklin1,68918
Fulton2,79925
Genesee4,1206
Greene2,45715
Hamilton2511
Herkimer4,34721
Jefferson4,22639
Lewis1,8487
Livingston3,19642
Madison3,60129
Monroe49,366174
Montgomery2,83819
Nassau134,227870
Niagara14,29676
NYC627,8005,282
Oneida18,83468
Onondaga30,79598
Ontario5,35526
Orange33,425179
Orleans2,30915
Oswego5,64126
Otsego2,09213
Putnam7,59234
Rensselaer8,30137
Rockland35,628133
Saratoga11,01775
Schenectady10,16669
Schoharie1,07115
Schuyler8284
Seneca1,4429
St. Lawrence4,68242
Steuben5,23035
Suffolk149,018854
Sullivan4,37529
Tioga2,58418
Tompkins3,20136
Ulster9,12157
Warren2,59614
Washington2,02724
Wayne4,2076
Westchester97,908685
Wyoming2,5839
Yates9896

Yesterday, 143 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,224. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Allegany1
Bronx12
Broome5
Chemung1
Columbia1
Dutchess4
Erie8
Genesee2
Kings19
Livingston1
Manhattan8
Monroe4
Montgomery1
Nassau6
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga4
Queens20
Rensselaer1
Richmond4
Rockland3
Saratoga2
Schenectady2
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk16
Sullivan1
Tioga1
Ulster1
Warren3
Washington1
Westchester5

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now