Gov. Cuomo’s Sunday covid-19 update

NEW YORK (WETM)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s no accident that our positivity and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, this is happening because of the dedication and discipline shown by New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we are encouraged by these declining numbers, we must remain vigilant. Today, I urge New Yorkers to enjoy the Superbowl but be smart and don’t do anything to undo our progress: wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 250,892
- Total Positive – 10,025
- Percent Positive – 4.00%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.50%
- Patient Hospitalization – 7,649 (-155)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -327
- Patients Newly Admitted – 878
- Hospital Counties – 57
- Number ICU – 1,459 (-22)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 979 (-16)
- Total Discharges – 132,905 (+893)
- Deaths – 143
- Total Deaths – 36,224
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|329
|0.03%
|27%
|Central New York
|180
|0.02%
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|428
|0.04%
|37%
|Long Island
|1,340
|0.05%
|31%
|Mid-Hudson
|853
|0.04%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|182
|0.04%
|31%
|New York City
|3,677
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|99
|0.02%
|53%
|Southern Tier
|204
|0.03%
|44%
|Western New York
|357
|0.03%
|35%
|Statewide
|7,649
|0.04%
|34%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|250
|203
|16%
|Central New York
|262
|187
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|269
|29%
|Long Island
|864
|688
|21%
|Mid-Hudson
|686
|420
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|90
|25%
|New York City
|2,611
|2,099
|21%
|North Country
|62
|33
|40%
|Southern Tier
|126
|73
|37%
|Western New York
|544
|349
|38%
|Statewide
|5,929
|4,411
|26%
Yesterday, 250,892 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.00 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|3.92%
|3.78%
|3.51%
|Central New York
|2.82%
|2.68%
|2.23%
|Finger Lakes
|3.30%
|3.22%
|3.01%
|Long Island
|5.56%
|5.57%
|5.51%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.54%
|5.31%
|5.33%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.63%
|3.33%
|3.07%
|New York City
|5.08%
|5.09%
|5.13%
|North Country
|5.36%
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Southern Tier
|1.68%
|1.53%
|1.45%
|Western New York
|4.69%
|4.53%
|4.28%
|Statewide
|4.67%
|4.58%
|4.50%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|6.67%
|7.07%
|7.26%
|Brooklyn
|5.37%
|5.70%
|5.72%
|Manhattan
|3.36%
|3.81%
|3.80%
|Queens
|5.15%
|5.54%
|5.68%
|Staten Island
|4.67%
|5.27%
|5.42%
Of the 1,470,772 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|19,438
|94
|Allegany
|2,683
|18
|Broome
|13,305
|73
|Cattaraugus
|3,985
|28
|Cayuga
|5,032
|13
|Chautauqua
|6,819
|37
|Chemung
|6,163
|10
|Chenango
|2,237
|23
|Clinton
|2,928
|37
|Columbia
|3,122
|18
|Cortland
|2,923
|12
|Delaware
|1,277
|16
|Dutchess
|19,996
|131
|Erie
|59,608
|269
|Essex
|1,178
|6
|Franklin
|1,689
|18
|Fulton
|2,799
|25
|Genesee
|4,120
|6
|Greene
|2,457
|15
|Hamilton
|251
|1
|Herkimer
|4,347
|21
|Jefferson
|4,226
|39
|Lewis
|1,848
|7
|Livingston
|3,196
|42
|Madison
|3,601
|29
|Monroe
|49,366
|174
|Montgomery
|2,838
|19
|Nassau
|134,227
|870
|Niagara
|14,296
|76
|NYC
|627,800
|5,282
|Oneida
|18,834
|68
|Onondaga
|30,795
|98
|Ontario
|5,355
|26
|Orange
|33,425
|179
|Orleans
|2,309
|15
|Oswego
|5,641
|26
|Otsego
|2,092
|13
|Putnam
|7,592
|34
|Rensselaer
|8,301
|37
|Rockland
|35,628
|133
|Saratoga
|11,017
|75
|Schenectady
|10,166
|69
|Schoharie
|1,071
|15
|Schuyler
|828
|4
|Seneca
|1,442
|9
|St. Lawrence
|4,682
|42
|Steuben
|5,230
|35
|Suffolk
|149,018
|854
|Sullivan
|4,375
|29
|Tioga
|2,584
|18
|Tompkins
|3,201
|36
|Ulster
|9,121
|57
|Warren
|2,596
|14
|Washington
|2,027
|24
|Wayne
|4,207
|6
|Westchester
|97,908
|685
|Wyoming
|2,583
|9
|Yates
|989
|6
Yesterday, 143 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,224. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|12
|Broome
|5
|Chemung
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Dutchess
|4
|Erie
|8
|Genesee
|2
|Kings
|19
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|8
|Monroe
|4
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|6
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|4
|Queens
|20
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|3
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|2
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|16
|Sullivan
|1
|Tioga
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|3
|Washington
|1
|Westchester
|5