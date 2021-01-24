Gov. Cuomo’s Sunday NYS COVID-19 update

NEW YORK (WETM)- “I have high hopes for New York as we enter this new year with a new administration, but New Yorkers have to do their part,” Governor Cuomo said. “The COVID war still needs to be fought, and while many feel COVID fatigue, that is a luxury we cannot afford. If we tire before the enemy, the enemy wins – it’s that simple. I am confident that we can defeat this and rebuild stronger than ever before. Until that day comes, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep fighting the good fight together – wear a mask, social distance and avoid gatherings.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 249,955
- Total Positive – 12,720
- Percent Positive – 5.09%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,613 (-189)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,021
- Hospital Counties – 57
- Number ICU – 1,527 (-35)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 997 (-26)
- Total Discharges – 121,923 (+1,022)
- Deaths – 160
- Total Deaths – 34,069
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|504
|0.05%
|24%
|Central New York
|247
|0.03%
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|692
|0.06%
|33%
|Long Island
|1,586
|0.06%
|28%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,009
|0.04%
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|245
|0.05%
|25%
|New York City
|3,558
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|106
|0.03%
|50%
|Southern Tier
|243
|0.04%
|43%
|Western New York
|423
|0.03%
|34%
|Statewide
|8,613
|0.04%
|32%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|258
|212
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|187
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|296
|22%
|Long Island
|861
|682
|20%
|Mid-Hudson
|685
|434
|37%
|Mohawk Valley
|131
|99
|24%
|New York City
|2,553
|2,042
|23%
|North Country
|61
|35
|33%
|Southern Tier
|125
|78
|35%
|Western New York
|545
|327
|39%
|NYS TOTAL
|5,878
|4,392
|26%
Yesterday, 249,955 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.09 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|6.91%
|6.90%
|6.74%
|Central New York
|5.56%
|5.29%
|5.34%
|Finger Lakes
|6.07%
|5.78%
|5.52%
|Long Island
|7.31%
|7.10%
|6.99%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.91%
|6.92%
|6.85%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.13%
|7.08%
|6.70%
|New York City
|5.71%
|5.71%
|5.68%
|North Country
|7.04%
|6.69%
|6.55%
|Southern Tier
|3.52%
|3.30%
|3.23%
|Western New York
|6.02%
|6.01%
|5.89%
|Statewide
|6.15%
|6.07%
|5.99%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|7.44%
|7.49%
|7.50%
|Brooklyn
|6.03%
|5.90%
|5.82%
|Manhattan
|3.81%
|3.74%
|3.69%
|Queens
|6.42%
|6.50%
|6.49%
|Staten Island
|6.32%
|6.10%
|6.15%
Of the 1,326,987 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|17,485
|198
|Allegany
|2,459
|17
|Broome
|11,924
|120
|Cattaraugus
|3,607
|26
|Cayuga
|4,689
|34
|Chautauqua
|6,013
|66
|Chemung
|5,834
|52
|Chenango
|1,926
|38
|Clinton
|2,424
|64
|Columbia
|2,723
|30
|Cortland
|2,753
|15
|Delaware
|1,119
|19
|Dutchess
|17,813
|190
|Erie
|54,502
|405
|Essex
|1,037
|12
|Franklin
|1,332
|35
|Fulton
|2,330
|39
|Genesee
|3,855
|21
|Greene
|2,202
|24
|Hamilton
|166
|5
|Herkimer
|3,931
|35
|Jefferson
|3,562
|86
|Lewis
|1,645
|32
|Livingston
|2,877
|33
|Madison
|3,327
|39
|Monroe
|46,064
|358
|Montgomery
|2,438
|38
|Nassau
|121,002
|1,069
|Niagara
|12,843
|125
|NYC
|560,726
|5,760
|Oneida
|17,657
|117
|Onondaga
|29,039
|242
|Ontario
|4,939
|35
|Orange
|30,288
|276
|Orleans
|2,032
|8
|Oswego
|5,176
|53
|Otsego
|1,871
|28
|Putnam
|6,927
|103
|Rensselaer
|7,450
|101
|Rockland
|33,124
|176
|Saratoga
|9,951
|109
|Schenectady
|9,231
|100
|Schoharie
|975
|15
|Schuyler
|756
|5
|Seneca
|1,325
|27
|St. Lawrence
|4,006
|68
|Steuben
|4,774
|34
|Suffolk
|135,174
|1,117
|Sullivan
|4,015
|21
|Tioga
|2,346
|33
|Tompkins
|2,831
|20
|Ulster
|8,227
|98
|Warren
|2,259
|14
|Washington
|1,679
|35
|Wayne
|3,899
|54
|Westchester
|89,225
|821
|Wyoming
|2,318
|15
|Yates
|885
|10
Yesterday, 160 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 34,069. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|8
|Broome
|5
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Columbia
|2
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|3
|Fulton
|2
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|3
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|28
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|11
|Niagara
|5
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|3
|Orange
|2
|Orleans
|2
|Queens
|16
|Rensselaer
|3
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|4
|Saratoga
|6
|Schenectady
|2
|Suffolk
|13
|Sullivan
|1
|Ulster
|2
|Warren
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|10