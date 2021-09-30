Gov. Hochul announces winners of #VaxandWin football sweepstakes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the first round winners of the #VaxandWin football sweepstakes. This is a new incentive program designed to encourage unvaccinated New Yorkers to get vaccinated.
The prizes for winners include game tickets, special in-game experiences, stadium tours, signed gear, FaceTime calls with alumni players, and more. The state will administer a random drawing and new winners will be picked each week over five weeks total. Four drawings remain.
The first round winners are:
Buffalo Bills:
- Andrew Pullan, Chautauqua County
- John Castillo, Bronx
- James Chantry, Onondaga County
- James Verhagen, Orleans County
- Aaron Cos, Erie County
- Theresa Peck, Oswego County
New York Giants:
- Kelly Richmond, Washington County
- Kayli Valerio, Ontario County
New York Jets:
- Andrew Rippel, Suffolk County
- James Brown, Jr., Saratoga County
- Emilio Rojas, Bronx
- Theresa Signorile, Staten Island
- Mary Jane, Hughes, Nassau County
All New Yorkers who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between September 9 and October 24 are eligible.
New Yorkers can learn more about the sweepstakes and those eligible can enter to win by visiting the New York State vaccination website.