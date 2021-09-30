Gov. Hochul announces winners of #VaxandWin football sweepstakes

by: Sara Rizzo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the first round winners of the #VaxandWin football sweepstakes. This is a new incentive program designed to encourage unvaccinated New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

The prizes for winners include game tickets, special in-game experiences, stadium tours, signed gear, FaceTime calls with alumni players, and more. The state will administer a random drawing and new winners will be picked each week over five weeks total. Four drawings remain.

The first round winners are:

Buffalo Bills:

  • Andrew Pullan, Chautauqua County
  • John Castillo, Bronx
  • James Chantry, Onondaga County
  • James Verhagen, Orleans County
  • Aaron Cos, Erie County
  • Theresa Peck, Oswego County

New York Giants:

  • Kelly Richmond, Washington County
  • Kayli Valerio, Ontario County

New York Jets:

  • Andrew Rippel, Suffolk County
  • James Brown, Jr., Saratoga County
  • Emilio Rojas, Bronx
  • Theresa Signorile, Staten Island
  • Mary Jane, Hughes, Nassau County

All New Yorkers who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between September 9 and October 24 are eligible.

New Yorkers can learn more about the sweepstakes and those eligible can enter to win by visiting the New York State vaccination website.

