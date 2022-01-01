Remarkable Women 728 x 90 News Page

Gov. Hochul outlines ‘Winter Plan 2.0’ as COVID cases rise in Capital Region

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has released the state’s plan to address the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant and holiday gatherings.

Gov. Hochul’s 5-part plan includes keeping kids in school, increasing mask and testing supplies, preventing illness and death, boosting vaccinations, and providing resources to local leaders.

Hochul is extending the state’s mandate requiring either proof of vaccination or masks for entry into businesses until February 1.

She says extending the mandate is better than the alternative.

Hochul announced they are opening a mass testing site at Crossgates Mall, which will help address a serious need in Albany County and the Capital Region.

Gov. Hochul says the state will continue to work with local leaders to get more people vaccinated.

Health experts say the vaccines remain the best way you can protect yourself from hospitalizations and severe disease.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now