Gov. Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. The Southern Tier has the second-lowest positivity rate, behind only New York City.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the numbers across the state and working with localities to identify hotspots and dispatch resources as necessary,” Gov. Hochul said. “We all want to put COVID-19 behind us, but the reality is we still have more work to do – and we need to stay vigilant. The vaccine is still our greatest weapon in this fight, and those who are still unvaccinated need to understand the power they have in their hands to help New York and our nation finally beat this virus.”

Monday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 109,138
  • Total Positive – 3,686
  • Percent Positive – 3.38%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,391 (+24)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 257
  • Patients in ICU – 544 (+25)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 282 (+15)
  • Total Discharges – 196,282 (+202)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,977
    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,029
    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,347,526
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 38,558
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 337,322
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionFriday, September 10, 2021Saturday, September 11, 2021Sunday, September 12, 2021
Capital Region4.38%4.29%4.42%
Central New York5.60%5.76%5.73%
Finger Lakes4.55%4.68%4.69%
Long Island4.28%4.23%4.12%
Mid-Hudson3.64%3.67%3.64%
Mohawk Valley5.36%5.33%4.92%
New York City2.19%2.15%2.15%
North Country5.57%5.71%5.83%
Southern Tier3.34%3.30%3.31%
Western New York4.78%4.93%5.07%
Statewide3.22%3.22%3.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, September 10, 2021Saturday, September 11, 2021Sunday, September 12, 2021
Bronx2.59%2.49%2.50%
Kings2.20%2.19%2.19%
New York1.54%1.53%1.56%
Queens2.35%2.30%2.29%
Richmond3.63%3.45%3.28%

Sunday, 5,447 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,323,065. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,76964
Allegany3,87513
Broome21,02059
Cattaraugus6,50818
Cayuga7,62244
Chautauqua10,35745
Chemung8,66019
Chenango4,05711
Clinton5,35122
Columbia4,4978
Cortland4,63818
Delaware2,88313
Dutchess33,10153
Erie97,137198
Essex1,8686
Franklin3,27040
Fulton5,11015
Genesee5,89314
Greene3,8337
Hamilton3960
Herkimer5,8289
Jefferson7,11833
Lewis3,0701
Livingston5,0289
Madison5,23613
Monroe76,411143
Montgomery4,8998
Nassau203,217250
Niagara21,65565
NYC1,039,4161,388
Oneida24,98450
Onondaga44,435106
Ontario8,29422
Orange53,57985
Orleans3,49811
Oswego9,14924
Otsego4,03711
Putnam11,60424
Rensselaer12,91339
Rockland50,06247
Saratoga17,98839
Schenectady14,92136
Schoharie2,0168
Schuyler1,2233
Seneca2,36410
St. Lawrence8,35760
Steuben7,99124
Suffolk222,987211
Sullivan7,62018
Tioga4,28218
Tompkins5,68314
Ulster15,96833
Warren4,50122
Washington3,74323
Wayne6,65018
Westchester139,332134
Wyoming3,8184
Yates1,3436

Sunday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,977. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Broome2
Cattaraugus1
Erie1
Kings6
Madison1
Nassau2
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens5
Richmond1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Tompkins1

Sunday, 22,196 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,509 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region735,425461675,490509
Central New York575,008426533,319326
Finger Lakes744,228511693,824614
Long Island1,801,6243,0531,595,6772,376
Mid-Hudson1,413,2761,6091,252,2191,461
Mohawk Valley286,457197264,841222
New York City6,364,07114,6625,645,17510,912
North Country266,355221240,097130
Southern Tier381,440232351,989244
Western New York811,645824745,523715
Statewide13,379,52922,19611,998,15417,509

