Gov. Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We continue to keep a close eye on the numbers, and while we know we’ve come a long way in beating back the virus and getting a good number of New Yorkers vaccinated, our work is not yet done, my friends,” Gov. Hochul said. “COVID is still out there, and we cannot get complacent because we all know what it’s capable of. If you still need to get vaccinated, it’s imperative that you do so as soon as possible because your safety and the safety of others is on the line.”



Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 157,302

– 157,302 Total Positive – 5,030

– 5,030 Percent Positive – 3.20%

– 3.20% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.28%

– 3.28% Patient Hospitalization – 2,359 (+5)

– 2,359 (+5) Patients Newly Admitted – 298

– 298 Patients in ICU – 532 (+8)

– 532 (+8) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 260 (+0)

– 260 (+0) Total Discharges – 193,930 (+252)

– 193,930 (+252) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28

– 28 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,697

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,654

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 23,921,319

– 23,921,319 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 67,962

– 67,962 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 388,164

– 388,164 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.8%

– 77.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.4%

– 70.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.3%

– 80.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.1%

– 72.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.6%

– 65.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.1%

– 59.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.9%

– 67.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, September 1, 2021 Thursday, September 2, 2021 Friday, September 3, 2021 Capital Region 4.80% 4.53% 4.78% Central New York 4.73% 4.49% 4.57% Finger Lakes 4.47% 4.37% 4.50% Long Island 4.27% 4.28% 4.23% Mid-Hudson 3.61% 3.53% 3.61% Mohawk Valley 4.54% 4.50% 4.67% New York City 2.43% 2.42% 2.39% North Country 4.84% 5.17% 5.11% Southern Tier 3.61% 3.38% 3.29% Western New York 4.13% 4.08% 4.25% Statewide 3.31% 3.26% 3.28%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, September 1, 2021 Thursday, September 2, 2021 Friday, September 3, 2021 Bronx 2.86% 2.88% 2.83% Kings 2.48% 2.45% 2.43% New York 1.88% 1.89% 1.82% Queens 2.38% 2.34% 2.31% Richmond 3.46% 3.50% 3.63%

Friday, 5,030 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,281,283. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,200 91 Allegany 3,768 19 Broome 20,406 94 Cattaraugus 6,258 34 Cayuga 7,293 35 Chautauqua 9,850 41 Chemung 8,390 36 Chenango 3,956 18 Clinton 5,150 19 Columbia 4,397 17 Cortland 4,432 21 Delaware 2,716 12 Dutchess 32,349 100 Erie 95,380 232 Essex 1,809 10 Franklin 3,022 36 Fulton 4,963 19 Genesee 5,764 10 Greene 3,732 11 Hamilton 368 4 Herkimer 5,667 22 Jefferson 6,793 32 Lewis 3,002 14 Livingston 4,897 18 Madison 5,018 22 Monroe 74,987 192 Montgomery 4,757 17 Nassau 200,062 362 Niagara 21,240 65 NYC 1,024,797 1,656 Oneida 24,365 81 Onondaga 43,076 162 Ontario 8,059 22 Orange 52,607 121 Orleans 3,390 10 Oswego 8,709 63 Otsego 3,892 18 Putnam 11,442 27 Rensselaer 12,570 58 Rockland 49,503 74 Saratoga 17,498 76 Schenectady 14,626 58 Schoharie 1,926 14 Schuyler 1,166 9 Seneca 2,236 19 St. Lawrence 7,788 78 Steuben 7,602 42 Suffolk 218,840 442 Sullivan 7,423 26 Tioga 4,149 16 Tompkins 5,376 45 Ulster 15,503 47 Warren 4,292 21 Washington 3,527 15 Wayne 6,415 17 Westchester 137,873 188 Wyoming 3,741 16 Yates 1,266 6

Friday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,697. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Broome 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 2 Kings 4 Manhattan 3 Nassau 2 Orange 1 Putnam 1 Queens 2 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 2 Ulster 1 Westchester 2

Friday, 40,278 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 29,262 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: