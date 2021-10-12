Gov. Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

Posted:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Millions of New Yorkers have been vaccinated and life is returning to a semblance of normalcy, but COVID-19 still threatens our communities and New Yorkers every single day,” Gov. Hochul said. “We have to increase the vaccination rate even further to successfully protect our neighbors and loved ones from this virus and put the pandemic in the rear view mirror. Getting vaccinated is safe, free and effective, so I urge everyone to get their shots right away.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 111,564
  • Total Positive – 3,376
  • Percent Positive – 3.03%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.52%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,148 (+50)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 221
  • Patients in ICU – 467 (+1)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 259 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 203,812 (+167)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,939
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,151
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 25,968,644
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,233
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 401,443
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, October 9, 2021Sunday, October 10, 2021Monday, October 11, 2021
Capital Region3.58%3.66%3.65%
Central New York5.14%5.29%5.40%
Finger Lakes4.31%4.50%4.61%
Long Island2.74%2.71%2.77%
Mid-Hudson2.44%2.49%2.50%
Mohawk Valley5.09%5.44%5.39%
New York City1.39%1.33%1.34%
North Country5.43%5.45%5.58%
Southern Tier3.54%3.70%3.83%
Western New York4.49%4.66%4.69%
Statewide2.49%2.50%2.52%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, October 9, 2021Sunday, October 10, 2021Monday, October 11, 2021
Bronx1.16%1.16%1.20%
Kings1.81%1.70%1.70%
New York1.01%0.96%0.96%
Queens1.32%1.27%1.30%
Richmond1.46%1.50%1.51%

Monday, 3,376 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,460,907. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany30,03542
Allegany4,42219
Broome23,54371
Cattaraugus7,32711
Cayuga8,42313
Chautauqua12,08718
Chemung10,36735
Chenango4,51616
Clinton6,48025
Columbia4,9098
Cortland5,18512
Delaware3,41710
Dutchess35,09461
Erie104,039158
Essex2,1697
Franklin4,06613
Fulton6,08015
Genesee6,72814
Greene4,2685
Hamilton4271
Herkimer6,50124
Jefferson8,39530
Lewis3,46411
Livingston5,55015
Madison5,92213
Monroe82,258167
Montgomery5,68217
Nassau212,296234
Niagara23,42434
NYC1,080,8441,028
Oneida27,83763
Onondaga50,23194
Ontario9,08016
Orange56,55768
Orleans4,1484
Oswego11,03544
Otsego4,4349
Putnam12,29015
Rensselaer14,35834
Rockland52,46654
Saratoga19,65539
Schenectady16,20433
Schoharie2,2312
Schuyler1,4433
Seneca2,6755
St. Lawrence9,97138
Steuben9,62532
Suffolk236,248415
Sullivan8,24120
Tioga4,84511
Tompkins6,3485
Ulster17,00531
Warren5,20529
Washington4,38327
Wayne7,77644
Westchester142,92690
Wyoming4,25212
Yates1,52012

Monday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,939. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Clinton1
Erie3
Kings2
Madison1
Manhattan3
Monroe2
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Orange2
Queens3
Rensselaer1
Richmond3
Rockland1
Seneca1
Steuben2
Suffolk2

Monday, 11,427 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,936 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region755,759464695,413441
Central New York589,490232547,406314
Finger Lakes769,153515715,931565
Long Island1,901,1122,6541,688,3272,370
Mid-Hudson1,472,8401,7611,309,0131,506
Mohawk Valley295,522180273,770217
New York City6,756,5094,5746,012,5486,287
North Country274,015185248,158198
Southern Tier393,361206363,630239
Western New York844,529656773,608799
Statewide14,052,29011,42712,627,80412,936

