Gov. Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“In order to fight COVID-19, New Yorkers need to know exactly where we are with our numbers,” Gov. Hochul said. “Today, we launched a new COVID-19 data hub website to expand public access and centralize information so New Yorkers are as informed as they can be. While we’ve made great progress, we must keep following precautions to keep ourselves and our communities safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands and get your vaccine if you haven’t already.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized below:



· Test Results Reported – 118,780

· Total Positive – 2,892

· Percent Positive – 2.43%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.41%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,193 (+49)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 207

· Patients in ICU – 477 (+13)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 257 (+1)

· Total Discharges – 205,482 (+153)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,167

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,355

· Total vaccine doses administered – 26,354,130

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 63,061

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 385,486

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.5%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, October 16, 2021 Sunday, October 17, 2021 Monday, October 18, 2021 Capital Region 3.78% 3.80% 3.77% Central New York 5.43% 5.41% 5.38% Finger Lakes 4.98% 5.06% 4.88% Long Island 2.69% 2.68% 2.58% Mid-Hudson 2.24% 2.22% 2.18% Mohawk Valley 5.55% 5.16% 5.04% New York City 1.22% 1.23% 1.21% North Country 6.18% 6.22% 6.07% Southern Tier 4.19% 4.07% 3.90% Western New York 4.84% 4.86% 4.75% Statewide 2.45% 2.46% 2.41%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, October 16, 2021 Sunday, October 17, 2021 Monday, October 18, 2021 Bronx 1.06% 1.06% 1.00% Kings 1.45% 1.45% 1.45% New York 0.91% 0.89% 0.88% Queens 1.17% 1.20% 1.20% Richmond 1.79% 1.81% 1.78%



Monday, 2,892 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,491,006. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 30,633 52 Allegany 4,571 9 Broome 24,233 50 Cattaraugus 7,622 9 Cayuga 8,613 13 Chautauqua 12,318 10 Chemung 10,798 26 Chenango 4,657 8 Clinton 6,665 11 Columbia 4,984 7 Cortland 5,313 19 Delaware 3,529 8 Dutchess 35,490 39 Erie 105,791 130 Essex 2,268 5 Franklin 4,233 15 Fulton 6,258 14 Genesee 6,945 12 Greene 4,353 2 Hamilton 435 1 Herkimer 6,741 47 Jefferson 8,748 39 Lewis 3,571 15 Livingston 5,680 12 Madison 6,138 14 Monroe 83,830 122 Montgomery 5,890 12 Nassau 213,905 175 Niagara 23,884 30 NYC 1,088,439 1,042 Oneida 28,461 43 Onondaga 51,689 65 Ontario 9,296 18 Orange 57,344 74 Orleans 4,294 9 Oswego 11,556 51 Otsego 4,541 6 Putnam 12,448 9 Rensselaer 14,692 23 Rockland 52,979 61 Saratoga 20,111 31 Schenectady 16,592 8 Schoharie 2,277 1 Schuyler 1,524 6 Seneca 2,725 6 St. Lawrence 10,424 32 Steuben 10,037 18 Suffolk 238,801 307 Sullivan 8,431 11 Tioga 5,036 11 Tompkins 6,475 10 Ulster 17,224 19 Warren 5,407 21 Washington 4,564 18 Wayne 8,103 29 Westchester 143,481 47 Wyoming 4,349 5 Yates 1,610 5



Monday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,167. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Erie 4 Herkimer 2 Kings 3 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 4 Oneida 3 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Queens 1 Suffolk 3

Monday, 16,677 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,206 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: