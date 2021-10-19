Gov. Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“In order to fight COVID-19, New Yorkers need to know exactly where we are with our numbers,” Gov. Hochul said. “Today, we launched a new COVID-19 data hub website to expand public access and centralize information so New Yorkers are as informed as they can be. While we’ve made great progress, we must keep following precautions to keep ourselves and our communities safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands and get your vaccine if you haven’t already.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized below:


·         Test Results Reported – 118,780

·         Total Positive – 2,892
·         Percent Positive – 2.43%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.41%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,193 (+49)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 207
·         Patients in ICU – 477 (+13)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 257 (+1)
·         Total Discharges – 205,482 (+153)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,167
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,355
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 26,354,130
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 63,061
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 385,486
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.2%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.5%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.1%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.4%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.5%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.8%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.5%


Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionSaturday, October 16, 2021Sunday, October 17, 2021Monday, October 18, 2021
Capital Region3.78%3.80%3.77%
Central New York5.43%5.41%5.38%
Finger Lakes4.98%5.06%4.88%
Long Island2.69%2.68%2.58%
Mid-Hudson2.24%2.22%2.18%
Mohawk Valley5.55%5.16%5.04%
New York City1.22%1.23%1.21%
North Country6.18%6.22%6.07%
Southern Tier4.19%4.07%3.90%
Western New York4.84%4.86%4.75%
Statewide2.45%2.46%2.41%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCSaturday, October 16, 2021Sunday, October 17, 2021Monday, October 18, 2021
Bronx1.06%1.06%1.00%
Kings1.45%1.45%1.45%
New York0.91%0.89%0.88%
Queens1.17%1.20%1.20%
Richmond1.79%1.81%1.78%

 
Monday, 2,892 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,491,006. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany30,63352
Allegany4,5719
Broome24,23350
Cattaraugus7,6229
Cayuga8,61313
Chautauqua12,31810
Chemung10,79826
Chenango4,6578
Clinton6,66511
Columbia4,9847
Cortland5,31319
Delaware3,5298
Dutchess35,49039
Erie105,791130
Essex2,2685
Franklin4,23315
Fulton6,25814
Genesee6,94512
Greene4,3532
Hamilton4351
Herkimer6,74147
Jefferson8,74839
Lewis3,57115
Livingston5,68012
Madison6,13814
Monroe83,830122
Montgomery5,89012
Nassau213,905175
Niagara23,88430
NYC1,088,4391,042
Oneida28,46143
Onondaga51,68965
Ontario9,29618
Orange57,34474
Orleans4,2949
Oswego11,55651
Otsego4,5416
Putnam12,4489
Rensselaer14,69223
Rockland52,97961
Saratoga20,11131
Schenectady16,5928
Schoharie2,2771
Schuyler1,5246
Seneca2,7256
St. Lawrence10,42432
Steuben10,03718
Suffolk238,801307
Sullivan8,43111
Tioga5,03611
Tompkins6,47510
Ulster17,22419
Warren5,40721
Washington4,56418
Wayne8,10329
Westchester143,48147
Wyoming4,3495
Yates1,6105

 
Monday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,167. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Erie4
Herkimer2
Kings3
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau4
Oneida3
Onondaga1
Orange2
Queens1
Suffolk3

Monday, 16,677 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,206 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region759,374609699,203575
Central New York591,748246550,248317
Finger Lakes772,423452720,777709
Long Island1,914,4052,4351,707,0272,821
Mid-Hudson1,481,6371,6501,319,4361,536
Mohawk Valley296,914198275,669263
New York City6,813,48510,0666,087,92114,674
North Country275,336216249,845230
Southern Tier395,169251365,829292
Western New York848,518554780,107789
Statewide14,149,00916,67712,756,06222,206

