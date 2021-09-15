Gov. Wolf addresses school mask mandate while visiting Erie

Governor Wolf visited Erie Wednesday and we spoke to him about why a masking mandate is necessary for students and educators across the commonwealth.

Governor Wolf is mandating masks in the classroom as students 12 and under are not yet eligible to receive covid vaccines.

Wolf says those who are eligible for a covid vaccination should get the shot to protect themselves and their loved ones.

He says schools across the state cannot afford to go back to virtual learning and that students need to be learning in person with as many safety precautions as possible, including wearing a mask.

“The problem is if your under 12 you can’t get the vaccine. We want to get our children back in the classroom, but they can’t be vaccinated. What do we do? We have this gap in our strategy. It’s really fallen back to the things we can do short of vaccinations that will keep our kids safe, keep them in school,” said Governor Tom Wolf, D, Pennsylvania.

