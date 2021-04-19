Gov. Wolf gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges Pa. residents to get vaccinated

YORK, Pa. (WHTM/WETM) — Governor Wolf received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

So far, 42 percent of Pennsylvanians have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, inching closer to the overall goal of herd immunity, which is achieved after nearly 70 percent of the population gets vaccinated. Over 50 percent of the entire U.S. population of adults have received at least one dose so far.

Wolf asked some questions to medical professionals during the 15 minute waiting period after his shot. He also fielded some questions from the media about the vaccination process, and said “actually, up until this past week the issue was inadequate supply. Now we’re just starting to get to the point where we have open appointments in a lot of places all around the commonwealth so it’s time to start focusing on the hesitancy issue.”

Wolf and his administration are now focusing on how to address the hesitancy from some individuals as vaccine supply becomes more readily available.

As of Monday morning only 9,600 Bradford County residents and 5,700 Tioga County residents had received their COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.