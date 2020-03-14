Governor Andrew Cuomo hosts COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo hosted a COVID-19 briefing conference call where he announced more cases, including a confirmed case in Tioga County, N.Y.

There is also a case of COVID-19 in Tompkins County.

As of this morning, New York State now has 524 cases, 117 of which are hospitalized cases. He emphasizes that the number of cases is a function of the testing and believes that there could be thousands of cases in the state of New York.

The majority of these tests are being done by “disease detectives” who are tracking the spread of the disease from other positive tests.

The Governor will be opening another drive-thru testing center in Long Island, based on the success of the drive-thru testing center in New Rochelle.

An 82-year-old woman died from the virus yesterday New York State. She had emphysema as well as the virus.