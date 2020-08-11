Governor Cuomo Announces Friday Deadline for School Districts That Have Not Submitted Plans for In-Person Learning

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the “Say Their Name” reform legislation, an agenda that calls for better policing standards in New York State in the wake of recent protests and in response to George Floyd’s death. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM) – According to the New York State Governor’s office, Governor Cuomo announced a Friday deadline for school districts that have not submitted plans for in-person learning.

Currently, 107 school districts have not submitted a plan for in-person learning. Districts that fail to meet the Friday deadline will be unable to provide in-person learning this year.

The Elmira City School District, Corning- Painted Post, and Odessa Montour School District were on that list.

Each of the school districts stated that they submitted their plans.

The Corning- Painted Post School District released a statement saying, “In speaking with the State Dept of Health, they stated that the letter way has been sent in error. They are working to correct this by the end of the day or in the morning.”

The State continues to review plans based on set criteria. Districts that are found to be out of compliance will get a letter from the State Department of Health today and a follow-up call naming the sections of their plans that are deficient, in which case they will have until Friday to amend their plan.

“There are 107 school districts that have not submitted their plan – for those 107 school districts, how they didn’t submit a plan is beyond me. If they don’t submit a plan by this Friday, they can’t open,” Governor Cuomo said.

The Governor also reminded districts they must complete the three to five public sessions with parents and teachers and post their plans for remote learning, testing and tracing on their website by August 21st to comply with standards established by the State.