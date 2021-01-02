Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“With 2020 now behind us, we can see brighter days ahead, but to get there quickly, it’s going to take all New Yorkers staying smart and staying united,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the vaccine, and that is good news, but it will be months before we’ve reached critical mass, making it as important as ever that we do not let COVID fatigue get the best of us. The state is working around the clock with the medical community to not only ensure vaccines are distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but to also continue growing bed capacity so hospitals do not become overwhelmed. As daunting as it may seem after all this time, it’s critical that the rest of us remain tough and keep up our efforts to slow the spread. We’ve already come so far and we will finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel if we all just do our part.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 202,446
- Total Positive – 15,074
- Percent Positive – 7.45%
- Patient Hospitalization – 7,814 (-72)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 887
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,321 (+29)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 786 (+10)
- Total Discharges – 103,828 (+860)
- Deaths – 128
- Total Deaths – 30,337
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|431
|0.04%
|24%
|Central New York
|393
|0.05%
|21%
|Finger Lakes
|879
|0.07%
|31%
|Long Island
|1415
|0.05%
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|903
|0.04%
|34%
|Mohawk Valley
|304
|0.06%
|23%
|New York City
|2682
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|81
|0.02%
|37%
|Southern Tier
|208
|0.03%
|43%
|Western New York
|518
|0.04%
|32%
|Statewide
|7814
|0.04%
|30%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|Capital Region
|235
|198
|18%
|Central New York
|266
|206
|26%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|298
|28%
|Long Island
|818
|647
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|685
|414
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|102
|22%
|New York City
|2454
|1774
|28%
|North Country
|59
|36
|35%
|Southern Tier
|125
|78
|37%
|Western New York
|545
|329
|39%
|NYS TOTAL
|5711
|4082
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|9.13%
|9.57%
|9.82%
|Central New York
|7.81%
|8.21%
|8.70%
|Finger Lakes
|9.22%
|9.70%
|10.03%
|Long Island
|8.04%
|8.42%
|8.82%
|Mid-Hudson
|7.09%
|7.56%
|7.96%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.54%
|9.69%
|10.02%
|New York City
|5.62%
|5.85%
|6.17%
|North Country
|7.49%
|8.17%
|8.28%
|Southern Tier
|4.43%
|5.16%
|5.72%
|Western New York
|7.40%
|8.01%
|7.95%
|Statewide
|6.83%
|7.20%
|7.55%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|6.63%
|6.92%
|7.65%
|Brooklyn
|5.76%
|5.97%
|6.35%
|Manhattan
|3.26%
|3.43%
|3.80%
|Queens
|6.55%
|6.83%
|7.32%
|Staten Island
|6.94%
|7.02%
|7.45%
Of the 1,005,785 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|12,199
|282
|Allegany
|1,894
|18
|Broome
|8,487
|186
|Cattaraugus
|2,630
|45
|Cayuga
|3,072
|75
|Chautauqua
|3,721
|96
|Chemung
|4,629
|44
|Chenango
|1,275
|25
|Clinton
|1,210
|52
|Columbia
|1,716
|38
|Cortland
|2,161
|54
|Delaware
|736
|10
|Dutchess
|12,601
|222
|Erie
|42,465
|477
|Essex
|619
|11
|Franklin
|797
|16
|Fulton
|1,343
|26
|Genesee
|2,818
|51
|Greene
|1,431
|48
|Hamilton
|115
|3
|Herkimer
|2,327
|97
|Jefferson
|1,894
|35
|Lewis
|964
|20
|Livingston
|1,972
|44
|Madison
|2,377
|40
|Monroe
|35,214
|622
|Montgomery
|1,449
|56
|Nassau
|90,869
|1,409
|Niagara
|8,901
|156
|NYC
|436,581
|5,228
|Oneida
|12,725
|300
|Onondaga
|21,926
|418
|Ontario
|3,457
|92
|Orange
|24,033
|354
|Orleans
|1,422
|25
|Oswego
|3,586
|76
|Otsego
|1,251
|22
|Putnam
|5,025
|88
|Rensselaer
|4,575
|160
|Rockland
|28,011
|243
|Saratoga
|6,060
|264
|Schenectady
|6,229
|153
|Schoharie
|589
|17
|Schuyler
|557
|23
|Seneca
|851
|34
|St. Lawrence
|2,253
|71
|Steuben
|3,527
|60
|Suffolk
|99,717
|1,786
|Sullivan
|3,218
|49
|Tioga
|1,740
|29
|Tompkins
|2,133
|19
|Ulster
|5,935
|119
|Warren
|1,272
|23
|Washington
|889
|15
|Wayne
|2,700
|68
|Westchester
|71,627
|1,013
|Wyoming
|1,471
|50
|Yates
|539
|17
Friday, 128 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 30,337. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|3
|Bronx
|4
|Broome
|2
|Cayuga
|2
|Chautauqua
|2
|Chemung
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|10
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|2
|Herkimer
|4
|Kings
|12
|Manhattan
|4
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|2
|Nassau
|8
|Niagara
|5
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|2
|Ontario
|3
|Orange
|2
|Orleans
|1
|Oswego
|2
|Queens
|8
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|17
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|2
|Westchester
|2
|Wyoming
|1