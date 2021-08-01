Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

New York (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 on Sunday.

“This virus has always been unpredictable, and in the face of the Delta variant, our hard-won progress is only as good as our determination to build on it,” GovernorCuomosaid. “The vaccine is free, safe and effective – and our strongest weapon in this ongoing fight. If you are still unvaccinated, you remain vulnerable and it is critical that you get your shot as quickly as possible.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 93,818
  • Total Positive – 2,516
  • Percent Positive – 2.68%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.40%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 738 (+39)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 139
  • Patients in ICU – 152 (+16)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 186,895 (+105)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 43,089
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,295,684
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,880
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,950
  • New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.5%
  • New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.9%
  • New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.4%
  • New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 63.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.1% 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionJuly 29, 2021July 30, 2021July 31, 2021
Capital Region3.21%3.31%3.50%
Central New York2.35%2.70%2.68%
Finger Lakes2.34%2.57%2.50%
Long Island2.73%2.86%2.92%
Mid-Hudson2.03%2.13%2.28%
Mohawk Valley1.80%2.21%2.53%
New York City2.16%2.25%2.30%
North Country1.77%1.94%1.92%
Southern Tier1.88%2.01%2.03%
Western New York2.82%3.09%3.17%
Statewide2.28%2.40%2.46%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCThursday, July 29, 2021Friday, July 30, 2021Saturday, July 31, 2021
Bronx2.13%2.26%2.31%
Kings2.26%2.35%2.41%
New York1.93%1.93%1.97%
Queens2.05%2.17%2.21%
Richmond3.04%3.15%3.25%

Yesterday, 2,516 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,136,143. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,08526
Allegany3,5822
Broome18,81414
Cattaraugus5,80110
Cayuga6,4265
Chautauqua9,0144
Chemung7,8494
Chenango3,5675
Clinton4,8852
Columbia4,1445
Cortland3,9741
Delaware2,4342
Dutchess29,91444
Erie90,78394
Essex1,6320
Franklin2,5770
Fulton4,4673
Genesee5,4592
Greene3,4722
Hamilton3180
Herkimer5,2632
Jefferson6,2697
Lewis2,8465
Livingston4,5678
Madison4,6122
Monroe70,03262
Montgomery4,3014
Nassau187,515213
Niagara20,29024
NYC962,1051,262
Oneida22,85426
Onondaga39,58043
Ontario7,52611
Orange49,10565
Orleans3,1440
Oswego7,7205
Otsego3,5086
Putnam10,76817
Rensselaer11,46324
Rockland47,53526
Saratoga15,78619
Schenectady13,40017
Schoharie1,7426
Schuyler1,0900
Seneca2,0390
St. Lawrence6,7563
Steuben7,0226
Suffolk204,564230
Sullivan6,79213
Tioga3,8760
Tompkins4,4597
Ulster14,14817
Warren3,7706
Washington3,2137
Wayne5,86411
Westchester131,612137
Wyoming3,6280
Yates1,1820

Nine New Yorkers died on Saturday due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,089. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie2
Kings1
Nassau1
New York1
Queens2
Tompkins1

On Saturday, 26,053 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose and 16,531 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:  

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region689,822800
Central New York544,207621
Finger Lakes699,827812
Long Island1,611,2073,365
Mid-Hudson1,288,6602,191
Mohawk Valley270,068337
New York City5,658,00916,121
North Country252,150229
Southern Tier359,519428
Western New York763,1381,149
Statewide12,136,60726,053

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region642,503413
Central New York511,543332
Finger Lakes661,305416
Long Island1,462,2982,373
Mid-Hudson1,164,4331,268
Mohawk Valley252,561170
New York City5,143,42410,526
North Country230,968103
Southern Tier336,506203
Western New York708,987727
Statewide11,114,52816,531

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or go online to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now