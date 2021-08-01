Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

New York (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 on Sunday.

“This virus has always been unpredictable, and in the face of the Delta variant, our hard-won progress is only as good as our determination to build on it,” GovernorCuomosaid. “The vaccine is free, safe and effective – and our strongest weapon in this ongoing fight. If you are still unvaccinated, you remain vulnerable and it is critical that you get your shot as quickly as possible.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 93,818

Total Positive – 2,516

Percent Positive – 2.68%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.40%

Patient Hospitalization – 738 (+39)

Patients Newly Admitted – 139

Patients in ICU – 152 (+16)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (+0)

Total Discharges – 186,895 (+105)

Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 43,089

Total vaccine doses administered – 22,295,684

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,880

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,950

New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.5%

New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.9%

New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.4%

New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 63.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021 July 31, 2021 Capital Region 3.21% 3.31% 3.50% Central New York 2.35% 2.70% 2.68% Finger Lakes 2.34% 2.57% 2.50% Long Island 2.73% 2.86% 2.92% Mid-Hudson 2.03% 2.13% 2.28% Mohawk Valley 1.80% 2.21% 2.53% New York City 2.16% 2.25% 2.30% North Country 1.77% 1.94% 1.92% Southern Tier 1.88% 2.01% 2.03% Western New York 2.82% 3.09% 3.17% Statewide 2.28% 2.40% 2.46%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, July 29, 2021 Friday, July 30, 2021 Saturday, July 31, 2021 Bronx 2.13% 2.26% 2.31% Kings 2.26% 2.35% 2.41% New York 1.93% 1.93% 1.97% Queens 2.05% 2.17% 2.21% Richmond 3.04% 3.15% 3.25%

Yesterday, 2,516 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,136,143. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,085 26 Allegany 3,582 2 Broome 18,814 14 Cattaraugus 5,801 10 Cayuga 6,426 5 Chautauqua 9,014 4 Chemung 7,849 4 Chenango 3,567 5 Clinton 4,885 2 Columbia 4,144 5 Cortland 3,974 1 Delaware 2,434 2 Dutchess 29,914 44 Erie 90,783 94 Essex 1,632 0 Franklin 2,577 0 Fulton 4,467 3 Genesee 5,459 2 Greene 3,472 2 Hamilton 318 0 Herkimer 5,263 2 Jefferson 6,269 7 Lewis 2,846 5 Livingston 4,567 8 Madison 4,612 2 Monroe 70,032 62 Montgomery 4,301 4 Nassau 187,515 213 Niagara 20,290 24 NYC 962,105 1,262 Oneida 22,854 26 Onondaga 39,580 43 Ontario 7,526 11 Orange 49,105 65 Orleans 3,144 0 Oswego 7,720 5 Otsego 3,508 6 Putnam 10,768 17 Rensselaer 11,463 24 Rockland 47,535 26 Saratoga 15,786 19 Schenectady 13,400 17 Schoharie 1,742 6 Schuyler 1,090 0 Seneca 2,039 0 St. Lawrence 6,756 3 Steuben 7,022 6 Suffolk 204,564 230 Sullivan 6,792 13 Tioga 3,876 0 Tompkins 4,459 7 Ulster 14,148 17 Warren 3,770 6 Washington 3,213 7 Wayne 5,864 11 Westchester 131,612 137 Wyoming 3,628 0 Yates 1,182 0

Nine New Yorkers died on Saturday due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,089. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 2 Kings 1 Nassau 1 New York 1 Queens 2 Tompkins 1

On Saturday, 26,053 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose and 16,531 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose: Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 689,822 800 Central New York 544,207 621 Finger Lakes 699,827 812 Long Island 1,611,207 3,365 Mid-Hudson 1,288,660 2,191 Mohawk Valley 270,068 337 New York City 5,658,009 16,121 North Country 252,150 229 Southern Tier 359,519 428 Western New York 763,138 1,149 Statewide 12,136,607 26,053 People with complete vaccine series: Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 642,503 413 Central New York 511,543 332 Finger Lakes 661,305 416 Long Island 1,462,298 2,373 Mid-Hudson 1,164,433 1,268 Mohawk Valley 252,561 170 New York City 5,143,424 10,526 North Country 230,968 103 Southern Tier 336,506 203 Western New York 708,987 727 Statewide 11,114,528 16,531

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or go online to find information on vaccine appointments near them.