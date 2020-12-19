Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during covid-19 pandemic

(WETM)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the vaccine now in hand, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there all depends on our actions” Governor Cuomo

“From the moment we received the first dose, New York has been quickly and efficiently distributing the vaccine, all the while working around the clock with our hospitals to grow capacity and ensure they do not become overwhelmed. With this work underway, we also need to double down on efforts to slow the spread. New Yorkers have proven themselves time and time again throughout this pandemic, and I believe we can learn from what we saw during Thanksgiving. If we stay tough and be smart by socially distancing and wearing masks, we can avoid the holiday surge the experts are predicting and finally win this war.” Governor Cuomo

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 191,476

– 191,476 Tested Positive – 9,919

– 9,919 Percent Positive – 5.18%

– 5.18% Patient Hospitalization – 6,208 (+127)

– 6,208 (+127) Patients Newly Admitted – 737

– 737 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 1,088 (+20)

– 1,088 (+20) Number ICU with Intubation – 610 (+18)

– 610 (+18) Total Discharges – 94,579 (+522)

– 94,579 (+522) Deaths – 127

– 127 Total Deaths – 28,474

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg) Capital Region 334 0.03% 24% Central New York 399 0.05% 28% Finger Lakes 750 0.06% 29% Long Island 1,012 0.04% 25% Mid-Hudson 767 0.03% 32% Mohawk Valley 195 0.04% 31% New York City 2,038 0.02% 26% North Country 58 0.01% 47% Southern Tier 178 0.03% 44% Western New York 477 0.03% 27% Statewide 6,208 0.03% 28%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 228 181 32% Central New York 290 202 33% Finger Lakes 397 275 31% Long Island 845 640 28% Mid-Hudson 720 415 45% Mohawk Valley 132 96 24% New York City 2,443 1,717 29% North Country 71 38 51% Southern Tier 127 87 35% Western New York 541 289 44% NYS TOTAL 5,794 3,940 33%

Yesterday, 191,476 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.18 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 6.28% 6.49% 6.78% Central New York 6.95% 6.89% 6.98% Finger Lakes 8.26% 8.31% 8.45% Long Island 5.97% 6.08% 6.19% Mid-Hudson 6.14% 6.17% 6.27% Mohawk Valley 8.03% 8.21% 8.24% New York City 4.16% 4.14% 4.22% North Country 4.46% 4.51% 4.59% Southern Tier 2.36% 2.48% 2.46% Western New York 6.57% 6.57% 6.64% Statewide 5.24% 5.25% 5.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 4.55% 4.64% 4.78% Brooklyn 4.22% 4.24% 4.33% Manhattan 2.77% 2.75% 2.77% Queens 4.81% 4.76% 4.80% Staten Island 5.34% 5.11% 5.30%

Of the 838,085 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 8,997 176 Allegany 1,537 35 Broome 6,938 45 Cattaraugus 2,011 35 Cayuga 1,953 69 Chautauqua 2,720 96 Chemung 4,028 37 Chenango 962 17 Clinton 777 28 Columbia 1,337 22 Cortland 1,688 33 Delaware 566 19 Dutchess 10,090 131 Erie 35,953 446 Essex 430 8 Franklin 558 18 Fulton 997 16 Genesee 2,000 177 Greene 969 16 Hamilton 81 4 Herkimer 1,401 34 Jefferson 1,265 49 Lewis 638 8 Livingston 1,352 34 Madison 1,820 59 Monroe 27,059 670 Montgomery 908 16 Nassau 75,421 763 Niagara 6,709 127 NYC 377,229 3,345 Oneida 9,178 266 Onondaga 17,267 407 Ontario 2,446 79 Orange 20,876 159 Orleans 1,018 30 Oswego 2,724 49 Otsego 990 21 Putnam 4,077 42 Rensselaer 3,091 100 Rockland 25,124 141 Saratoga 4,008 100 Schenectady 4,377 109 Schoharie 408 7 Schuyler 428 8 Seneca 566 15 St. Lawrence 1,546 35 Steuben 2,709 46 Suffolk 80,989 942 Sullivan 2,639 38 Tioga 1,451 12 Tompkins 1,728 18 Ulster 4,791 55 Warren 833 21 Washington 634 9 Wayne 1,937 56 Westchester 62,405 578 Wyoming 1,053 40 Yates 398 3

Yesterday, 127 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,474. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: