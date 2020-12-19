Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

(WETM)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the vaccine now in hand, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there all depends on our actions”

Governor Cuomo 

“From the moment we received the first dose, New York has been quickly and efficiently distributing the vaccine, all the while working around the clock with our hospitals to grow capacity and ensure they do not become overwhelmed. With this work underway, we also need to double down on efforts to slow the spread. New Yorkers have proven themselves time and time again throughout this pandemic, and I believe we can learn from what we saw during Thanksgiving. If we stay tough and be smart by socially distancing and wearing masks, we can avoid the holiday surge the experts are predicting and finally win this war.”

Governor Cuomo

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 191,476
  • Tested Positive – 9,919
  • Percent Positive – 5.18%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,208 (+127)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 737
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,088 (+20)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 610 (+18)
  • Total Discharges – 94,579 (+522)
  • Deaths – 127
  • Total Deaths – 28,474

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
Capital Region3340.03%24%
Central New York3990.05%28%
Finger Lakes7500.06%29%
Long Island1,0120.04%25%
Mid-Hudson7670.03%32%
Mohawk Valley1950.04%31%
New York City2,0380.02%26%
North Country580.01%47%
Southern Tier1780.03%44%
Western New York4770.03%27%
Statewide6,2080.03%28%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region22818132%
Central New York29020233%
Finger Lakes39727531%
Long Island84564028%
Mid-Hudson72041545%
Mohawk Valley1329624%
New York City2,4431,71729%
North Country713851%
Southern Tier1278735%
Western New York54128944%
NYS TOTAL5,7943,94033%

Yesterday, 191,476 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.18 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region6.28%6.49%6.78%
Central New York6.95%6.89%6.98%
Finger Lakes8.26%8.31%8.45%
Long Island5.97%6.08%6.19%
Mid-Hudson6.14%6.17%6.27%
Mohawk Valley8.03%8.21%8.24%
New York City4.16%4.14%4.22%
North Country4.46%4.51%4.59%
Southern Tier2.36%2.48%2.46%
Western New York6.57%6.57%6.64%
Statewide5.24%5.25%5.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx4.55%4.64%4.78%
Brooklyn4.22%4.24%4.33%
Manhattan2.77%2.75%2.77%
Queens4.81%4.76%4.80%
Staten Island5.34%5.11%5.30%

Of the 838,085 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany8,997176
Allegany1,53735
Broome6,93845
Cattaraugus2,01135
Cayuga1,95369
Chautauqua2,72096
Chemung4,02837
Chenango96217
Clinton77728
Columbia1,33722
Cortland1,68833
Delaware56619
Dutchess10,090131
Erie35,953446
Essex4308
Franklin55818
Fulton99716
Genesee2,000177
Greene96916
Hamilton814
Herkimer1,40134
Jefferson1,26549
Lewis6388
Livingston1,35234
Madison1,82059
Monroe27,059670
Montgomery90816
Nassau75,421763
Niagara6,709127
NYC377,2293,345
Oneida9,178266
Onondaga17,267407
Ontario2,44679
Orange20,876159
Orleans1,01830
Oswego2,72449
Otsego99021
Putnam4,07742
Rensselaer3,091100
Rockland25,124141
Saratoga4,008100
Schenectady4,377109
Schoharie4087
Schuyler4288
Seneca56615
St. Lawrence1,54635
Steuben2,70946
Suffolk80,989942
Sullivan2,63938
Tioga1,45112
Tompkins1,72818
Ulster4,79155
Warren83321
Washington6349
Wayne1,93756
Westchester62,405578
Wyoming1,05340
Yates3983

Yesterday, 127 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,474. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Allegany1
Bronx3
Broome2
Cattaraugus1
Chenango1
Cortland1
Dutchess4
Erie15
Essex1
Genesee2
Herkimer2
Kings9
Madison2
Manhattan6
Monroe11
Montgomery1
Nassau4
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga5
Ontario2
Orange4
Queens9
Richmond4
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schenectady3
Schoharie1
Steuben5
Suffolk10
Tompkins1
Ulster4
Wayne1
Westchester6

