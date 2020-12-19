Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during covid-19 pandemic

(WETM)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the vaccine now in hand, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there all depends on our actions”Governor Cuomo
“From the moment we received the first dose, New York has been quickly and efficiently distributing the vaccine, all the while working around the clock with our hospitals to grow capacity and ensure they do not become overwhelmed. With this work underway, we also need to double down on efforts to slow the spread. New Yorkers have proven themselves time and time again throughout this pandemic, and I believe we can learn from what we saw during Thanksgiving. If we stay tough and be smart by socially distancing and wearing masks, we can avoid the holiday surge the experts are predicting and finally win this war.”Governor Cuomo
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 191,476
- Tested Positive – 9,919
- Percent Positive – 5.18%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,208 (+127)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 737
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,088 (+20)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 610 (+18)
- Total Discharges – 94,579 (+522)
- Deaths – 127
- Total Deaths – 28,474
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
|Capital Region
|334
|0.03%
|24%
|Central New York
|399
|0.05%
|28%
|Finger Lakes
|750
|0.06%
|29%
|Long Island
|1,012
|0.04%
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|767
|0.03%
|32%
|Mohawk Valley
|195
|0.04%
|31%
|New York City
|2,038
|0.02%
|26%
|North Country
|58
|0.01%
|47%
|Southern Tier
|178
|0.03%
|44%
|Western New York
|477
|0.03%
|27%
|Statewide
|6,208
|0.03%
|28%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|228
|181
|32%
|Central New York
|290
|202
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|275
|31%
|Long Island
|845
|640
|28%
|Mid-Hudson
|720
|415
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|132
|96
|24%
|New York City
|2,443
|1,717
|29%
|North Country
|71
|38
|51%
|Southern Tier
|127
|87
|35%
|Western New York
|541
|289
|44%
|NYS TOTAL
|5,794
|3,940
|33%
Yesterday, 191,476 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.18 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|6.28%
|6.49%
|6.78%
|Central New York
|6.95%
|6.89%
|6.98%
|Finger Lakes
|8.26%
|8.31%
|8.45%
|Long Island
|5.97%
|6.08%
|6.19%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.14%
|6.17%
|6.27%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.03%
|8.21%
|8.24%
|New York City
|4.16%
|4.14%
|4.22%
|North Country
|4.46%
|4.51%
|4.59%
|Southern Tier
|2.36%
|2.48%
|2.46%
|Western New York
|6.57%
|6.57%
|6.64%
|Statewide
|5.24%
|5.25%
|5.36%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|4.55%
|4.64%
|4.78%
|Brooklyn
|4.22%
|4.24%
|4.33%
|Manhattan
|2.77%
|2.75%
|2.77%
|Queens
|4.81%
|4.76%
|4.80%
|Staten Island
|5.34%
|5.11%
|5.30%
Of the 838,085 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|8,997
|176
|Allegany
|1,537
|35
|Broome
|6,938
|45
|Cattaraugus
|2,011
|35
|Cayuga
|1,953
|69
|Chautauqua
|2,720
|96
|Chemung
|4,028
|37
|Chenango
|962
|17
|Clinton
|777
|28
|Columbia
|1,337
|22
|Cortland
|1,688
|33
|Delaware
|566
|19
|Dutchess
|10,090
|131
|Erie
|35,953
|446
|Essex
|430
|8
|Franklin
|558
|18
|Fulton
|997
|16
|Genesee
|2,000
|177
|Greene
|969
|16
|Hamilton
|81
|4
|Herkimer
|1,401
|34
|Jefferson
|1,265
|49
|Lewis
|638
|8
|Livingston
|1,352
|34
|Madison
|1,820
|59
|Monroe
|27,059
|670
|Montgomery
|908
|16
|Nassau
|75,421
|763
|Niagara
|6,709
|127
|NYC
|377,229
|3,345
|Oneida
|9,178
|266
|Onondaga
|17,267
|407
|Ontario
|2,446
|79
|Orange
|20,876
|159
|Orleans
|1,018
|30
|Oswego
|2,724
|49
|Otsego
|990
|21
|Putnam
|4,077
|42
|Rensselaer
|3,091
|100
|Rockland
|25,124
|141
|Saratoga
|4,008
|100
|Schenectady
|4,377
|109
|Schoharie
|408
|7
|Schuyler
|428
|8
|Seneca
|566
|15
|St. Lawrence
|1,546
|35
|Steuben
|2,709
|46
|Suffolk
|80,989
|942
|Sullivan
|2,639
|38
|Tioga
|1,451
|12
|Tompkins
|1,728
|18
|Ulster
|4,791
|55
|Warren
|833
|21
|Washington
|634
|9
|Wayne
|1,937
|56
|Westchester
|62,405
|578
|Wyoming
|1,053
|40
|Yates
|398
|3
Yesterday, 127 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,474. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|3
|Broome
|2
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|4
|Erie
|15
|Essex
|1
|Genesee
|2
|Herkimer
|2
|Kings
|9
|Madison
|2
|Manhattan
|6
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|4
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|5
|Ontario
|2
|Orange
|4
|Queens
|9
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|3
|Schoharie
|1
|Steuben
|5
|Suffolk
|10
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|4
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|6