Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during COVID-19 pandemic

(WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID is in decline and vaccines are accelerating,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are beginning to look to the future and get our lives and our economy back up and running. It is important to remember that it was the dedication and grit of New Yorkers that brought us from the highest infection rate in the country to the lowest and it is with that same grit and determination that we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re not there yet, but we know the practices that will get us there: wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 278,590

– 278,590 Total Positive – 8,262

– 8,262 Percent Positive – 2.97%

– 2.97% 7 -Day Average Percent Positive – 3.26%

– 3.26% Patient Hospitalization – 4,527 (-9)

– 4,527 (-9) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -107

– -107 Patients Newly Admitted – 620

– 620 Hospital Counties – 50

– 50 Number ICU – 924 (-10)

– 924 (-10) Number ICU with Intubation – 587 (-3)

– 587 (-3) Total Discharges – 155,860 (+535)

– 155,860 (+535) Deaths – 59

– 59 Total Deaths – 39,808

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 99 0.01% 32% Central New York 38 0.00% 32% Finger Lakes 142 0.01% 42% Long Island 801 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 513 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 62 0.01% 41% New York City 2,628 0.03% 31% North Country 23 0.01% 56% Southern Tier 73 0.01% 51% Western New York 148 0.01% 37% Statewide 4,527 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 189 17% Central New York 262 192 33% Finger Lakes 397 244 37% Long Island 857 659 23% Mid-Hudson 680 402 42% Mohawk Valley 97 69 28% New York City 2,594 2,063 22% North Country 58 33 51% Southern Tier 126 70 50% Western New York 545 313 42% Statewide 5,852 4,234 29%

Yesterday, 278,590 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.97 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.77% 1.85% 1.89% Central New York 0.88% 0.91% 0.88% Finger Lakes 1.66% 1.72% 1.70% Long Island 4.50% 4.49% 4.46% Mid-Hudson 4.67% 4.66% 4.54% Mohawk Valley 1.50% 1.61% 1.60% New York City 4.18% 4.15% 4.10% North Country 1.50% 1.53% 1.37% Southern Tier 0.60% 0.63% 0.60% Western New York 1.99% 1.92% 2.13% Statewide 3.28% 3.28% 3.26%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 5.15% 4.90% 4.85% Brooklyn 4.86% 4.40% 4.49% Manhattan 2.87% 2.87% 2.75% Queens 5.22% 4.94% 5.04% Staten Island 5.21% 4.79% 4.85%

Of the 1,765,755 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,867 61 Allegany 2,971 1 Broome 16,026 39 Cattaraugus 4,626 3 Cayuga 5,512 8 Chautauqua 7,660 25 Chemung 6,598 8 Chenango 2,625 16 Clinton 3,962 12 Columbia 3,564 20 Cortland 3,325 4 Delaware 1,752 15 Dutchess 24,409 127 Erie 69,594 321 Essex 1,409 5 Franklin 2,234 3 Fulton 3,596 18 Genesee 4,643 19 Greene 2,822 16 Hamilton 290 0 Herkimer 4,678 4 Jefferson 5,073 10 Lewis 2,192 11 Livingston 3,705 10 Madison 3,974 7 Monroe 54,800 129 Montgomery 3,380 18 Nassau 160,103 702 Niagara 15,936 29 NYC 784,607 4,569 Oneida 20,368 30 Onondaga 33,441 56 Ontario 6,096 21 Orange 40,499 222 Orleans 2,532 12 Oswego 6,345 17 Otsego 2,693 23 Putnam 8,994 66 Rensselaer 9,601 31 Rockland 41,729 183 Saratoga 12,714 50 Schenectady 11,356 34 Schoharie 1,330 7 Schuyler 899 6 Seneca 1,733 6 St. Lawrence 5,836 5 Steuben 5,720 11 Suffolk 174,032 711 Sullivan 5,153 39 Tioga 2,996 14 Tompkins 3,699 19 Ulster 11,037 64 Warren 3,022 5 Washington 2,507 6 Wayne 4,665 7 Westchester 114,802 400 Wyoming 2,983 7 Yates 1,040 0

Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,808. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: