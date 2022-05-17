NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Today, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 booster dose for five to 11-year-olds. Following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Yorkers will be able to safely provide this life-saving tool to their children,” Governor Hochul said. “In the meantime, I am calling on our parents and guardians to do what they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. That includes getting boosted if you haven’t already. Let’s continue to work together and take care of one another, New York.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 44.25
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 50.50
  • Test Results Reported – 86,429
  • Total Positive – 8,647
  • Percent Positive – 9.42%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.66%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,649 (+152)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 401
  • Patients in ICU – 245 (+12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 95 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 302,066 (+231)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 24
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,816
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,264
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,689,215
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 17,081
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 151,468
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Saturday, May 14, 2022Sunday, May 15, 2022Monday, May 16, 2022
Capital Region  55.7456.1157.04
Central New York  33.5532.9633.18
Finger Lakes  41.5440.9940.38
Long Island  60.3662.4162.72
Mid-Hudson  51.8152.8353.31
Mohawk Valley  44.4543.3341.80
New York City  42.9143.8147.42
North Country  38.3639.6238.97
Southern Tier  51.9052.0850.12
Western New York  61.5260.1459.43
Statewide  48.3148.9850.50

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

     

RegionSaturday, May 14, 2022Sunday, May 15, 2022Monday, May 16, 2022
Capital Region12.23%12.35%12.28%
Central New York8.85%8.91%8.89%
Finger Lakes13.50%13.49%13.15%
Long Island10.65%10.89%10.79%
Mid-Hudson8.00%8.62%9.51%
Mohawk Valley9.57%9.31%9.05%
New York City4.51%4.72%5.18%
North Country9.26%9.57%9.32%
Southern Tier10.40%10.51%10.28%
Western New York18.70%18.50%18.20%
Statewide7.11%7.34%7.66%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

   

Borough in NYCSaturday, May 14, 2022Sunday, May 15, 2022Monday, May 16, 2022
Bronx3.63%3.76%3.75%
Kings3.75%4.01%5.00%
New York5.49%5.62%5.94%
Queens4.98%5.16%5.26%
Richmond5.89%6.02%6.50%

Yesterday 8,647 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,297,214. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany64,221140
Allegany9,34211
Broome49,43468
Cattaraugus16,26023
Cayuga17,46621
Chautauqua24,85665
Chemung22,76326
Chenango9,93413
Clinton18,22327
Columbia10,94116
Cortland11,4227
Delaware8,3459
Dutchess67,63497
Erie229,641497
Essex6,1868
Franklin10,1377
Fulton13,54924
Genesee14,52220
Greene9,17514
Hamilton923
Herkimer14,9097
Jefferson21,65738
Lewis6,46511
Livingston12,4299
Madison14,41519
Monroe164,926209
Montgomery12,58520
Nassau429,832684
Niagara51,661102
NYC2,425,1024,342
Oneida58,77365
Onondaga122,458125
Ontario21,75314
Orange112,149136
Orleans9,19216
Oswego29,01529
Otsego10,78832
Putnam25,13945
Rensselaer34,19466
Rockland96,874133
Saratoga50,52879
Schenectady35,79592
Schoharie5,39711
Schuyler3,7603
Seneca6,4348
St. Lawrence22,58330
Steuben21,41326
Suffolk448,876612
Sullivan19,38925
Tioga11,80010
Tompkins21,39954
Ulster34,23547
Warren14,95031
Washington13,03917
Wayne18,61215
Westchester267,231378
Wyoming8,7477
Yates3,7367

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region22714162.1%8637.9%
Central New York1136456.6%4943.4%
Finger Lakes37814939.4%22960.6%
Long Island43020848.4%22251.6%
Mid-Hudson23612653.4%11046.6%
Mohawk Valley704361.4%2738.6%
New York City73931041.9%42958.1%
North Country684058.8%2841.2%
Southern Tier1384935.5%8964.5%
Western New York25013052.0%12048.0%
Statewide2,6491,26047.6%1,38952.4%

Yesterday, 24 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,816. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Broome1
Columbia1
Herkimer1
Kings4
Monroe2
Nassau1
New York3
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Queens1
Rockland1
Suffolk2
Tompkins1
Westchester2

Yesterday, 2,009 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,575 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region974,03571
Central New York651,58758
Finger Lakes872,14679
Long Island2,211,288359
Mid-Hudson1,730,261243
Mohawk Valley328,06025
New York City8,117,8041,026
North Country308,15038
Southern Tier445,23939
Western New York963,69471
Statewide16,602,2642,009

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region891,17267
Central New York603,35739
Finger Lakes810,12972
Long Island1,969,571253
Mid-Hudson1,519,604192
Mohawk Valley305,49824
New York City7,205,765768
North Country278,99727
Southern Tier407,68142
Western New York887,89391
Statewide14,879,6671,575

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region541,6018908,829
Central New York366,8033545,007
Finger Lakes567,0376858,236
Long Island1,295,9402,17819,100
Mid-Hudson1,008,0151,56915,627
Mohawk Valley189,7312012,734
New York City3,332,5104,45742,803
North Country171,6062872,497
Southern Tier255,5552623,878
Western New York605,3276178,168
Statewide8,334,12511,500116,879