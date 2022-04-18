NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The vaccine and booster are our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep the numbers down,” Governor Hochul said. “As the two new and highly contagious variants continue to circulate, make sure you are getting tested and if you test positive please stay home and consult your doctor on available treatments. Be smart, wear your mask if you’re around vulnerable family members and think it’s necessary, and make sure the friends and family you are spending time with are vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Cases Per 100k – 21.98
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 29.99
  • Test Results Reported – 57,556
  • Total Positive – 4,296
  • Percent Positive – 7.30%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.12%
  • Patient Hospitalization – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Patients Newly Admitted – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Patients in ICU – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Total Discharges – Will be reported tomorrow
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – Will be reported tomorrow
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,546
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,006,331
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 10,935
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 208,550
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONFriday, April 15, 2022Saturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022
Capital Region27.1229.1129.49
Central New York54.2954.0753.50
Finger Lakes32.4134.1235.12
Long Island31.9729.6629.60
Mid-Hudson25.7825.5625.98
Mohawk Valley43.6844.3345.30
New York City26.8026.7126.54
North Country26.8026.9027.69
Southern Tier39.2940.2640.26
Western New York29.3130.3831.85
Statewide29.8829.8229.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

   

RegionFriday, April 15, 2022Saturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022
Capital Region7.56%7.98%8.26%
Central New York14.00%14.63%14.68%
Finger Lakes10.38%10.89%11.11%
Long Island5.72%5.41%5.46%
Mid-Hudson4.26%4.32%4.61%
Mohawk Valley8.01%8.39%8.76%
New York City3.08%3.15%3.29%
North Country6.79%7.07%7.41%
Southern Tier8.65%9.17%9.22%
Western New York11.35%11.95%12.76%
Statewide4.78%4.90%5.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

 

Borough in NYCFriday, April 15, 2022Saturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022
Bronx1.47%1.56%1.64%
Kings2.80%2.91%3.04%
New York4.70%4.70%4.85%
Queens2.71%2.82%2.98%
Richmond3.42%3.31%3.42%

Yesterday 4,296 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,061,052. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany60,06654
Allegany8,9882
Broome46,47667
Cattaraugus15,5529
Cayuga16,76919
Chautauqua23,6686
Chemung21,60310
Chenango9,4527
Clinton17,14233
Columbia10,2034
Cortland10,9189
Delaware7,9241
Dutchess64,67252
Erie212,720330
Essex5,8193
Franklin9,6515
Fulton12,90524
Genesee13,79321
Greene8,7416
Hamilton885
Herkimer14,16513
Jefferson20,36113
Lewis6,2082
Livingston11,79811
Madison13,63318
Monroe155,396231
Montgomery12,04510
Nassau409,609404
Niagara48,51347
NYC2,335,9351,505
Oneida55,00996
Onondaga116,493180
Ontario20,45240
Orange107,78460
Orleans8,7026
Oswego27,40749
Otsego10,12213
Putnam23,98126
Rensselaer32,02626
Rockland93,41366
Saratoga47,02957
Schenectady33,44036
Schoharie5,0909
Schuyler3,5742
Seneca6,1117
St. Lawrence21,68223
Steuben20,19416
Suffolk430,998327
Sullivan18,61211
Tioga11,0149
Tompkins19,50012
Ulster32,29129
Warren13,8849
Washington12,2119
Wayne17,59016
Westchester255,017238
Wyoming8,3463
Yates3,4705

Yesterday, 1,198 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,023 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region970,98121
Central New York649,26936
Finger Lakes869,22731
Long Island2,200,369146
Mid-Hudson1,720,644110
Mohawk Valley326,95616
New York City8,080,852751
North Country307,00714
Southern Tier441,8918
Western New York960,15765
Statewide16,527,3531,198

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region889,19521
Central New York601,32933
Finger Lakes807,16146
Long Island1,960,545117
Mid-Hudson1,511,43359
Mohawk Valley304,52613
New York City7,160,504644
North Country278,03615
Southern Tier405,06524
Western New York884,20751
Statewide14,802,0011,023

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region499,74735612,645
Central New York338,05739210,103
Finger Lakes523,61160415,092
Long Island1,203,52286220,965
Mid-Hudson928,37862520,299
Mohawk Valley176,6481874,015
New York City3,130,8023,82752,735
North Country157,605724,550
Southern Tier236,8401855,528
Western New York562,16182713,913
Statewide7,757,3717,937159,845