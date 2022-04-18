NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The vaccine and booster are our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep the numbers down,” Governor Hochul said. “As the two new and highly contagious variants continue to circulate, make sure you are getting tested and if you test positive please stay home and consult your doctor on available treatments. Be smart, wear your mask if you’re around vulnerable family members and think it’s necessary, and make sure the friends and family you are spending time with are vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 21.98

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 29.99

Test Results Reported – 57,556

Total Positive – 4,296

Percent Positive – 7.30%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.12%

Patient Hospitalization – Will be reported tomorrow

Patients Newly Admitted – Will be reported tomorrow

Patients in ICU – Will be reported tomorrow

Patients in ICU with Intubation – Will be reported tomorrow

Total Discharges – Will be reported tomorrow

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – Will be reported tomorrow

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – Will be reported tomorrow

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,546

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,006,331

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 10,935

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 208,550

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, April 15, 2022 Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Capital Region 27.12 29.11 29.49 Central New York 54.29 54.07 53.50 Finger Lakes 32.41 34.12 35.12 Long Island 31.97 29.66 29.60 Mid-Hudson 25.78 25.56 25.98 Mohawk Valley 43.68 44.33 45.30 New York City 26.80 26.71 26.54 North Country 26.80 26.90 27.69 Southern Tier 39.29 40.26 40.26 Western New York 29.31 30.38 31.85 Statewide 29.88 29.82 29.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, April 15, 2022 Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Capital Region 7.56% 7.98% 8.26% Central New York 14.00% 14.63% 14.68% Finger Lakes 10.38% 10.89% 11.11% Long Island 5.72% 5.41% 5.46% Mid-Hudson 4.26% 4.32% 4.61% Mohawk Valley 8.01% 8.39% 8.76% New York City 3.08% 3.15% 3.29% North Country 6.79% 7.07% 7.41% Southern Tier 8.65% 9.17% 9.22% Western New York 11.35% 11.95% 12.76% Statewide 4.78% 4.90% 5.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, April 15, 2022 Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Bronx 1.47% 1.56% 1.64% Kings 2.80% 2.91% 3.04% New York 4.70% 4.70% 4.85% Queens 2.71% 2.82% 2.98% Richmond 3.42% 3.31% 3.42%

Yesterday 4,296 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,061,052. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 60,066 54 Allegany 8,988 2 Broome 46,476 67 Cattaraugus 15,552 9 Cayuga 16,769 19 Chautauqua 23,668 6 Chemung 21,603 10 Chenango 9,452 7 Clinton 17,142 33 Columbia 10,203 4 Cortland 10,918 9 Delaware 7,924 1 Dutchess 64,672 52 Erie 212,720 330 Essex 5,819 3 Franklin 9,651 5 Fulton 12,905 24 Genesee 13,793 21 Greene 8,741 6 Hamilton 885 – Herkimer 14,165 13 Jefferson 20,361 13 Lewis 6,208 2 Livingston 11,798 11 Madison 13,633 18 Monroe 155,396 231 Montgomery 12,045 10 Nassau 409,609 404 Niagara 48,513 47 NYC 2,335,935 1,505 Oneida 55,009 96 Onondaga 116,493 180 Ontario 20,452 40 Orange 107,784 60 Orleans 8,702 6 Oswego 27,407 49 Otsego 10,122 13 Putnam 23,981 26 Rensselaer 32,026 26 Rockland 93,413 66 Saratoga 47,029 57 Schenectady 33,440 36 Schoharie 5,090 9 Schuyler 3,574 2 Seneca 6,111 7 St. Lawrence 21,682 23 Steuben 20,194 16 Suffolk 430,998 327 Sullivan 18,612 11 Tioga 11,014 9 Tompkins 19,500 12 Ulster 32,291 29 Warren 13,884 9 Washington 12,211 9 Wayne 17,590 16 Westchester 255,017 238 Wyoming 8,346 3 Yates 3,470 5

Yesterday, 1,198 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,023 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 970,981 21 Central New York 649,269 36 Finger Lakes 869,227 31 Long Island 2,200,369 146 Mid-Hudson 1,720,644 110 Mohawk Valley 326,956 16 New York City 8,080,852 751 North Country 307,007 14 Southern Tier 441,891 8 Western New York 960,157 65 Statewide 16,527,353 1,198

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 889,195 21 Central New York 601,329 33 Finger Lakes 807,161 46 Long Island 1,960,545 117 Mid-Hudson 1,511,433 59 Mohawk Valley 304,526 13 New York City 7,160,504 644 North Country 278,036 15 Southern Tier 405,065 24 Western New York 884,207 51 Statewide 14,802,001 1,023

Booster/Additional Shots: