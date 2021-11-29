Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.
“With the arrival of winter when more people are traveling and gathering indoors, and the emergence of the Omicron variant, we are reminded that we cannot let our guard down in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We are not defenseless, vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants. If you have yet to get your vaccine, go out and do so as soon as you can and if you’re due for your booster, doses are readily available across the state. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe as we head into the winter season.”
Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 99,430
- Total Positive – 5,277
- Percent Positive – 5.31%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.12%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,829 (+73)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 335
- Patients in ICU – 556 (+18)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 304 (+6)
- Total Discharges – 215,237 (+237)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,484
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,168
- Total vaccine doses administered – 29,683,176
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,924
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 533,203
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, November 26, 2021
|Saturday, November 27, 2021
|Sunday, November 28, 2021
|Capital Region
|51.37
|50.46
|49.60
|Central New York
|45.74
|40.97
|40.84
|Finger Lakes
|59.60
|54.88
|54.27
|Long Island
|31.21
|33.31
|34.30
|Mid-Hudson
|23.48
|23.99
|24.38
|Mohawk Valley
|59.34
|56.55
|56.40
|New York City
|16.01
|16.48
|16.43
|North Country
|53.53
|52.71
|53.53
|Southern Tier
|52.76
|47.82
|48.38
|Western New York
|72.51
|68.15
|65.25
|Statewide
|32.00
|31.48
|31.39
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, November 26, 2021
|Saturday, November 27, 2021
|Sunday, November 28, 2021
|Capital Region
|7.08%
|7.62%
|7.75%
|Central New York
|6.90%
|6.68%
|6.84%
|Finger Lakes
|9.41%
|9.61%
|9.62%
|Long Island
|4.43%
|4.62%
|4.78%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.30%
|3.39%
|3.51%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.25%
|9.30%
|9.51%
|New York City
|1.69%
|1.81%
|1.85%
|North Country
|8.33%
|8.92%
|9.08%
|Southern Tier
|5.39%
|5.81%
|5.92%
|Western New York
|10.15%
|10.30%
|10.24%
|Statewide
|3.95%
|4.05%
|4.12%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, November 26, 2021
|Saturday, November 27, 2021
|Sunday, November 28, 2021
|Bronx
|1.60%
|1.73%
|1.82%
|Kings
|1.60%
|1.70%
|1.70%
|New York
|1.30%
|1.34%
|1.37%
|Queens
|2.14%
|2.34%
|2.40%
|Richmond
|2.74%
|2.98%
|3.02%
Yesterday, 5,277 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,696,277. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|34,293
|72
|Allegany
|5,951
|22
|Broome
|28,142
|86
|Cattaraugus
|9,932
|34
|Cayuga
|9,680
|27
|Chautauqua
|14,898
|61
|Chemung
|12,781
|41
|Chenango
|5,527
|19
|Clinton
|8,063
|46
|Columbia
|5,681
|17
|Cortland
|6,073
|20
|Delaware
|4,366
|22
|Dutchess
|37,875
|77
|Erie
|124,141
|340
|Essex
|2,975
|11
|Franklin
|5,386
|21
|Fulton
|7,805
|37
|Genesee
|8,576
|20
|Greene
|4,917
|6
|Hamilton
|512
|1
|Herkimer
|8,273
|45
|Jefferson
|11,301
|64
|Lewis
|4,175
|6
|Livingston
|7,172
|40
|Madison
|7,321
|36
|Monroe
|97,295
|314
|Montgomery
|7,159
|49
|Nassau
|225,634
|452
|Niagara
|28,560
|91
|NYC
|1,131,941
|1,283
|Oneida
|33,056
|106
|Onondaga
|59,188
|131
|Ontario
|11,631
|39
|Orange
|62,042
|128
|Orleans
|5,457
|23
|Oswego
|14,083
|36
|Otsego
|5,342
|21
|Putnam
|13,122
|31
|Rensselaer
|17,336
|76
|Rockland
|55,405
|48
|Saratoga
|24,504
|104
|Schenectady
|19,284
|55
|Schoharie
|2,658
|4
|Schuyler
|1,923
|4
|Seneca
|3,223
|23
|St. Lawrence
|12,754
|30
|Steuben
|12,418
|46
|Suffolk
|254,886
|552
|Sullivan
|9,541
|41
|Tioga
|6,325
|28
|Tompkins
|7,372
|13
|Ulster
|19,008
|51
|Warren
|7,255
|36
|Washington
|6,643
|37
|Wayne
|10,172
|57
|Westchester
|147,988
|167
|Wyoming
|5,278
|26
|Yates
|1,978
|4
Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,484. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|New Deaths by
County of Residence
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|2
|Broome
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|6
|Fulton
|4
|Kings
|3
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wyoming
|1
|Yates
|1
Yesterday, 10,803 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,346 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|798,899
|556
|Central New York
|615,201
|280
|Finger Lakes
|813,709
|350
|Long Island
|2,008,272
|1,247
|Mid-Hudson
|1,562,174
|931
|Mohawk Valley
|308,856
|146
|New York City
|7,191,846
|6,571
|North Country
|286,797
|105
|Southern Tier
|414,294
|140
|Western New York
|893,545
|477
|Statewide
|14,893,593
|10,803
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|717,343
|438
|Central New York
|561,387
|196
|Finger Lakes
|742,069
|703
|Long Island
|1,779,616
|1,589
|Mid-Hudson
|1,364,281
|764
|Mohawk Valley
|283,557
|140
|New York City
|6,390,337
|6,464
|North Country
|255,866
|82
|Southern Tier
|375,750
|183
|Western New York
|806,559
|787
|Statewide
|13,276,765
|11,346