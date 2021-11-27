Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“With the emergence of the Omicron variant abroad and warning signs of spikes in cases this winter, the need for basic COVID safety procedures here in New York is more important than ever,” Governor Hochul said. “If you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated, there’s no better time to get your first shot. If you’re eligible to get your booster, get it as soon as possible. And as always, make sure to follow basic pandemic safety measures like wearing a mask and washing your hands with soap and water.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 91,415

Total Positive – 4,326

Percent Positive – 4.73%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.95%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,696 (+113)*

Patients Newly Admitted – 637*

Patients in ICU – 513 (+4)*

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 280 (+34)*

Total Discharges – 214,686 (+440)*

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 67

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,412

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,069

Total vaccine doses administered – 29,554,705

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,597

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 563,937

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Thursday, November 25, 2021 Friday, November 26, 2021 Capital Region 58.38 57.05 51.37 Central New York 50.24 48.04 45.74 Finger Lakes 64.33 62.51 59.60 Long Island 35.02 33.90 31.21 Mid-Hudson 24.78 24.87 23.48 Mohawk Valley 65.03 62.61 59.34 New York City 17.10 16.79 16.01 North Country 59.36 56.02 53.53 Southern Tier 61.88 58.79 52.76 Western New York 77.45 75.58 72.51 Statewide 34.94 34.02 32.00

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Thursday, November 25, 2021 Friday, November 26, 2021 Capital Region 6.87% 6.96% 7.08% Central New York 6.34% 6.46% 6.90% Finger Lakes 8.56% 8.85% 9.41% Long Island 4.39% 4.40% 4.43% Mid-Hudson 3.08% 3.14% 3.30% Mohawk Valley 7.76% 7.75% 9.25% New York City 1.67% 1.65% 1.69% North Country 7.73% 7.82% 8.33% Southern Tier 5.13% 4.99% 5.39% Western New York 9.77% 9.67% 10.15% Statewide 3.84% 3.82% 3.95%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Thursday, November 25, 2021 Friday, November 26, 2021 Bronx 1.64% 1.65% 1.60% Kings 1.59% 1.55% 1.60% New York 1.27% 1.25% 1.30% Queens 2.13% 2.11% 2.14% Richmond 2.54% 2.58% 2.74%

Yesterday, 4,326 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,684,853. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 34,116 60 Allegany 5,917 21 Broome 27,982 38 Cattaraugus 9,879 55 Cayuga 9,639 21 Chautauqua 14,797 94 Chemung 12,726 35 Chenango 5,490 11 Clinton 7,980 27 Columbia 5,639 22 Cortland 6,047 7 Delaware 4,320 19 Dutchess 37,733 36 Erie 123,297 410 Essex 2,953 7 Franklin 5,335 44 Fulton 7,739 20 Genesee 8,541 46 Greene 4,891 14 Hamilton 510 – Herkimer 8,180 15 Jefferson 11,202 79 Lewis 4,157 12 Livingston 7,114 35 Madison 7,259 13 Monroe 96,726 309 Montgomery 7,081 8 Nassau 224,617 238 Niagara 28,378 113 NYC 1,129,017 1,079 Oneida 32,856 88 Onondaga 58,942 147 Ontario 11,552 53 Orange 61,721 88 Orleans 5,414 24 Oswego 14,008 52 Otsego 5,301 23 Putnam 13,074 19 Rensselaer 17,188 41 Rockland 55,272 71 Saratoga 24,261 81 Schenectady 19,154 23 Schoharie 2,637 14 Schuyler 1,914 14 Seneca 3,190 19 St. Lawrence 12,660 26 Steuben 12,315 47 Suffolk 253,486 274 Sullivan 9,464 21 Tioga 6,280 6 Tompkins 7,352 11 Ulster 18,908 43 Warren 7,165 34 Washington 6,562 39 Wayne 10,072 52 Westchester 147,642 93 Wyoming 5,229 30 Yates 1,972 5

Over the last two days, 67 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Allegany 1 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 2 Clinton 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 10 Fulton 1 Greene 1 Herkimer 2 Kings 6 Lewis 1 Livingston 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 3 Nassau 2 Niagara 3 Oneida 1 Onondaga 5 Ontario 1 Queens 4 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 4 Ulster 2 Warren 2 Washington 1

Yesterday, 13,069 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,121 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 797,345 645 Central New York 614,527 451 Finger Lakes 812,344 565 Long Island 2,004,925 2,704 Mid-Hudson 1,559,440 2,164 Mohawk Valley 308,526 208 New York City 7,177,710 5,033 North Country 286,572 260 Southern Tier 413,872 240 Western New York 892,063 799 Statewide 14,867,324 13,069

People with complete vaccine series: