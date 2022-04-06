NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“As we approach the spring holidays of Easter and Passover, it’s important we all do what we can to protect our families and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure everyone in your family who’s eligible is vaccinated and boosted. If you’re attending family gatherings or traveling, take a test before and after. And if you test positive, talk to a doctor about the available treatments.” 

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Cases Per 100k – 22.30
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – – 18.54 (18.73*)
  • Test Results Reported – 119,484
  • Total Positive – 4,358
  • Percent Positive – 3.67% **
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%** (3.26%*,**)
  • Patient Hospitalization – 904 (+19)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 171
  • Patients in ICU – 120 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (+6) 
  • Total Discharges – 291,511 (+160)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,183
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,354
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,626,110
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 38,193
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 193,248
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Sunday, April 3, 2022Monday, April 4, 2022Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Capital Region 14.1214.5215.05
Central New York 41.50 (49.08*)42.50 (47.27*)44.60 (49.37*)
Finger Lakes 16.7917.3618.64
Long Island 14.2714.1414.74
Mid-Hudson 16.0716.2617.60
Mohawk Valley 22.5523.4024.23
New York City 17.2617.3717.97
North Country 19.4721.5520.39
Southern Tier 23.1123.6525.79
Western New York 12.3712.8313.61

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

   

RegionSunday, April 3, 2022Monday, April 4, 2022Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Capital Region3.92%3.97%4.20%
Central New York8.15% (9.64%*)8.68% (9.66%*)9.34% (10.38%*)
Finger Lakes4.46%4.67%5.16%
Long Island3.13%3.13%3.31%
Mid-Hudson3.13%3.38%3.61%
Mohawk Valley4.16%4.26%4.60%
New York City2.21%2.26%2.34%
North Country4.16%4.55%4.56%
Southern Tier3.84%3.93%4.50%
Western New York3.86%4.21%4.67%
Statewide2.95% (3.00%*)3.05% (3.09%*)3.22% (3.26%*)

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCSunday, April 3, 2022Monday, April 4, 2022Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Bronx1.18%1.20%1.24%
Kings1.98%2.10%2.14%
New York3.17%3.23%3.41%
Queens2.04%2.02%2.13%
Richmond2.37%2.33%2.28%

Yesterday 4,358 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,992,998. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany59,10657
Allegany8,9312
Broome45,35395
Cattaraugus15,44113
Cayuga16,37044
Chautauqua23,5664
Chemung21,35421
Chenango9,31411
Clinton16,79116
Columbia10,0763
Cortland10,67228
Delaware7,79112
Dutchess64,04057
Erie209,046185
Essex5,7049
Franklin9,5205
Fulton12,64323
Genesee13,6554
Greene8,64410
Hamilton873
Herkimer13,84414
Jefferson20,08720
Lewis6,1493
Livingston11,63310
Madison13,25446
Monroe152,169207
Montgomery11,9077
Nassau404,072266
Niagara47,90429
NYC2,309,2931,641
Oneida53,521113
Onondaga103,477 (113,427*)250
Ontario20,00944
Orange106,72698
Orleans8,6156
Oswego26,44684
Otsego9,95011
Putnam23,68738
Rensselaer31,45737
Rockland92,46055
Saratoga46,16143
Schenectady32,96628
Schoharie5,0145
Schuyler3,49110
Seneca5,97011
St. Lawrence21,28728
Steuben19,92720
Suffolk426,827178
Sullivan18,40317
Tioga10,75717
Tompkins18,88761
Ulster31,76242
Warren13,63518
Washington12,0824
Wayne17,27525
Westchester251,391266
Wyoming8,2745
Yates3,3892

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region513874.5%1325.5%
Central New York623759.7%2540.3%
Finger Lakes1233125.2%9274.8%
Long Island1335642.1%7757.9%
Mid-Hudson853642.4%4957.6%
Mohawk Valley241354.2%1145.8%
New York City29911438.1%18561.9%
North Country402152.5%1947.5%
Southern Tier431944.2%2455.8%
Western New York442659.1%1840.9%
Statewide90439143.3%51356.7%

Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,183. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Genesee1
Nassau1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Wayne1
Grand Total6

Yesterday, 3,171 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,360 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region969,756167
Central New York648,51474
Finger Lakes867,889118
Long Island2,196,011480
Mid-Hudson1,716,333391
Mohawk Valley326,52873
New York City8,063,4981,626
North Country306,39947
Southern Tier441,32863
Western New York958,707132
Statewide16,494,9633,171

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region887,813177
Central New York600,42288
Finger Lakes805,639140
Long Island1,956,080405
Mid-Hudson1,507,209335
Mohawk Valley304,06691
New York City7,157,4002,781
North Country277,618102
Southern Tier404,40779
Western New York882,572162
Statewide14,783,2264,360

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past days
Capital Region476,4582,65611,775
Central New York319,9772,3348,936
Finger Lakes497,4062,38812,362
Long Island1,163,8484,00822,412
Mid-Hudson890,0233,82418,575
Mohawk Valley169,4749973,578
New York City3,034,2598,85644,425
North Country150,0951,0323,314
Southern Tier226,5641,0064,692
Western New York538,3221,99810,228
Statewide7,466,42629,099140,297