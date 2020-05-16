Governor outlines ‘Phase 1’ re-opening guidelines for businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five New York regions are entering Phase 1 of their reopenings on Friday, but the On PAUSE order has been extended until May 28 for the other regions unless they meet the metrics.

As far as Upstate New York goes, the Capital Region and Western New York are still On PAUSE until they can turn their numbers around.

For others in Phase 1, that means Construction, Manufacturing, Retail pickup, Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing businesses can resume in those areas. But there are rules. For residential and commercial construction, employers must provide masks, masks need to be worn by employees within six feet of one another, and there can be no congregate meetings.

“For retail businesses, curbside pickup starts. The employee and the purchaser in the vehicle must be wearing a mask,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Gloves are “preferred,” and the employer must also provide hand sanitizer. In-store pick up is allowed if curbside pickup isn’t “practical,” but customers will need to order ahead.

“It is in-store pickup; it is not in-store shopping,” Cuomo said.

The Governor also mentioned Friday that hair salons will be part of Phase 2 of the reopening. State beaches will also be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Local beaches will be decided by local governments.