Governor removes Steuben County from yellow zone; issues new restrictions for restaurants, gyms, private gatherings

Coronavirus
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR/WETM) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued new restrictions in New York State as the positive infection rate across the state rose to over 2% and removed Steuben County from the yellow zone.

The orange and yellow zones in Chemung County will remain in place at this time.

As of Friday at 10 p.m. across New York state, establishments that are regulated by the SLA and have a liquor license will close at 10 p.m. That includes places like bowling alleys, if they serve alcohol. Restaurants will be able to offer curbside pickup of food only after 10 p.m. Gyms will also have to close at 10 p.m., starting on Friday.

Cuomo also issued a restriction on the number of people that can gather at a private residence. No more than 10 people will be allowed at a private household, unless the household is more than 10 people.

Cuomo issued these restrictions because the gathering associated with all of these activities has shown to be what is called “super spreader” events. There has been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases following Halloween parties that happened.

