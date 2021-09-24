Governor Wolf reports 85% of Pennsylvanians received first COVID-19 vaccination

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 85% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccination.

After Friday, September 24th, vaccine providers across the commonwealth have administered 12,645,207 COVID-19 vaccines. The commonwealth ranks 9th nationally in first doses administered, according to a news release from Governor Wolf’s office.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced last week that, since January 2021, 97% of COVID-19 related deaths and 95 percent of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people, the release reported.

“The data is clear: COVID-19 vaccinations save lives. In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated individuals are seven times less likely to get COVID-19 and eight times less likely to due from COVID-19. We cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated enough. Vaccines are safe and effective. Please, get yours today.” Governor Tom Wolf

