Governor Wolf: Two presumed positive coronavirus cases in PA

Governor Wolf announced Friday morning that the CDC is testing two presumed cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus from Pennsylvania.

The governor says one of the cases being tested is from Delaware County, the other from Wayne County.

According to Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s Secretary of Health the cases are “presumed” cases of COVID-19 because they tested positive in Pennsylvania for the coronavirus but have to be confirmed by the CDC.

The patients being tested are currently being quarantined in their homes.

The families of those individuals will have to be quarantined as well, according to Dr. Levine.

Since COVID-19 was identified, Governor Wolf says an emergency response team was developed in Pennsylvania and has worked to develop a plan for when the disease arrived in Pennsylvania.

Again, the two cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus have not been confirmed yet but are being tested by the CDC.

The COVID-19 incident command center has been up and running for five weeks, according to Governor Wolf. It is located in the PEMA building.