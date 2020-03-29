1  of  3
Breaking News
Steuben County confirms 19 positive cases of COVID-19 Tioga County Pa. confirms the first case of COVID-19 Elderwood employee tests positive for COVID-19

Greene County gives Saturday corona update

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green County released an update on the coronavirus epidemic within its borders.

Eleven people in Green County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. They are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, and Catskill. Of those, three positive cases were cleared discharged, leaving eight active positives.

Currently, 81 individuals are self-monitoring for possible exposure in Greene County, with eight more cases that have been released from quarantine.

The County says it actively monitors people in both precautionary and mandatory quarantine every day, and that most positive cases—excluding one hospitalization—are convalescing at home.

Due to a lack of resources and supplies, testing is limited to people who show symptoms and have been exposed to positively diagnoses coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now