Greene County gives Saturday corona update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green County released an update on the coronavirus epidemic within its borders.

Eleven people in Green County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. They are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, and Catskill. Of those, three positive cases were cleared discharged, leaving eight active positives.

Currently, 81 individuals are self-monitoring for possible exposure in Greene County, with eight more cases that have been released from quarantine.

The County says it actively monitors people in both precautionary and mandatory quarantine every day, and that most positive cases—excluding one hospitalization—are convalescing at home.

Due to a lack of resources and supplies, testing is limited to people who show symptoms and have been exposed to positively diagnoses coronavirus cases.