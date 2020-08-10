Greene County police crackdown on overcrowding in public parks

by: Jamie DeLine

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kaaterskill Falls has been overcrowded with visitors and has been causing illegal parking issues and unsafe driving conditions.

The town of Hunter is now implementing parking restrictions because of the overcrowding. Visitors who park illegally will be towed at their expense and police are giving out parking tickets.

There have also been a lot of trash left behind by those who are visiting the falls.

If you do decide to go out on the hiking trails, town officials are asking everyone to clean up after themselves.

To help maintain social distancing during this pandemic and limit the overcrowding, people are being encouraged not to visit the park if the lots are full and choose another hiking location in Greene County instead.

