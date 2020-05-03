1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Arrest made in recent Corning tire slashings Chemung County confirms two additional cases of COVID-19, total at 101

Greene County reports its sixth coronavirus-related death in Saturday update

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greene County has added one community member to the list of deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, its first such death in several days. This brings the total deaths of coronavirus patients in the County up to six since the outbreak began.

There have been 158 positive cases in Green County, with 107 of those already cleared for release. As of Saturday, seven coronavirus patients are hospitalized, and 120 individuals are currently quarantined. In total, 341 people in the County have already undergone mandatory and precautionary quarantines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now