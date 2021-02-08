Guidance for those with underlying conditions looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers with underlying conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, February 15.

Appointments at state-run vaccine clinics can be scheduled beginning Sunday, February 14. For county vaccination clinics, it will be up to local governments to determine the details — the how, where, and when — of inoculating this group.

Proof will be required to receive the vaccine. Patients will need one of the following:

Doctor’s letter

Medical information that is evidence you have the condition

A signed certification when the vaccine is received that is determined by a local government

The New York State Department of Health will be hosting a call with county executives and local health departments to discuss strategies and compliance associated with vaccinating New Yorkers with underlying conditions and comorbidities. New York State will be auditing the certifications.

Excess vaccine supply that was going to hospital workers will now be used to open eligibility for those with underlying conditions.

Below is a list of conditions eligible for the shot. New York State says this list is subject to change as additional scientific evidence is published and as it obtains and analyzes state-specific data.

Adults who are 16 and older with the following conditions is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine due to an elevated risk of moderate to severe illness or death from the virus.

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia

Liver disease

If you have questions, call the New York State COVID-19 hotline at 833-NYS-4-VAX (833-697-4829) or the Pennsylvania Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.