Guthrie adjusts COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours 

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is adjusting some of its COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours, the health system announced on Tuesday. They said it’s due to a decreased vaccine demand. Staff will be redeployed elsewhere throughout the system.  

Beginning the week of June 14, the Guthrie COVID Vaccination Clinic at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre will be open Wednesday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.  

Appointments are encouraged. For more information on how to make an appointment, and for additional Guthrie vaccine clinic locations, visit guthrie.org/vaccine 

