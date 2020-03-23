Guthrie confirms first case of COVID-19

SAYRE, Pa. – Officials at Guthrie confirmed today that the first positive COVID-19 result was received on Friday, March 20. The patient was tested at Guthrie Corning Hospital, discharged from the Emergency Department and is recovering at home in Pennsylvania.

Guthrie officials will work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to further monitor the patient’s condition.

“We have tested many patients at multiple locations so we anticipate seeing additional positive results,” said Dr. Michael Scalzone, Executive Vice President, Chief Quality Officer.

Guthrie President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, says the system is prepared to care for all its patients during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. “I want to assure the community that we are taking every measure to ensure our facilities are safe for patients, and that plans are in place to assess and treat those affected by COVID-19.”

Guthrie is working in accordance with federal, state and local authorities to follow testing and reporting guidelines.

“These are unprecedented times,” Scopelliti said. “And as the community adapts to this period of uncertainty, I want them to have full confidence that Guthrie is ready. Our staff is highly trained to diagnose and care for patients with respiratory illnesses. We utilize policies and procedures on a daily basis and our skilled staff is specially trained to take appropriate precautions to safely care for patients, the public and themselves.”

Guthrie has established two information lines dedicated to answering general questions about

COVID-19:

844-357-2840

800-836-1925

Calls will be answered from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week. Lines are staffed by Guthrie team members who are prepared to answer questions related to COVID-19, including its symptoms, transmission, prevention and testing. These lines are not intended for emergency calls. Patients with severe symptoms who are in physical distress and need immediate attention should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

“We stand ready to care for our community during these difficult times. Know that Guthrie is ready and together we will manage this challenge,” said Scopelliti.